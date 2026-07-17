or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kathy Griffin
OK LogoNEWS

Kathy Griffin, 65, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Orange Bikini After Revealing 'Rebound' That Broke Her 'Dry Spell': Photos

Image of Kathy Griffin shared an impressive photo from vacation after telling her fans she got some.
Source: MEGA;@kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin shared an impressive photo from vacation after telling her fans she got her 'seal broken.'

July 17 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Griffin is not slowing down!

Proving 65 is just a number, just hours after revealing she'd ended her romantic dry spell, the comedian doubled down with jaw-dropping bikini photos that had fans gushing.

Article continues below advertisement

'My Provider Does Not Cover It'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kathy Griffin had a 'rebound' recently that broke her 'dry spell.'
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin had a 'rebound' recently that broke her 'dry spell.'

Captioning the screenshot of text messages about her recent trip to the bedroom, "I HAVE THE SWEETEST, MOST ROMANTIC FRIENDS. EVERRRRR 💐🙏😂."

The text exchange reads:

"You got d----------. Been there," the conversation started.

Griffin replied, "My provider does not cover it. Nor did his p---- come with an accurate warning."

"He was your rebound, not your forever. The first one back after a dry spell is confusing. But you've broken the seal. More d--- to come!" Her friend continued.

Her fans thought it was hilarious, commenting, "Brilliant. No notes. Amazing friends." Another wrote, "This is great advice."

Article continues below advertisement

Living Her Best Life

Image of The comedian wowed fans with her toned physique in recent photos.
Source: MEGA

The comedian wowed fans with her toned physique in recent photos.

Later that day, she posted a carousel from a recent getaway to Hawaii.

In the post, she was seen posing on a table with her arms up, showing off her impressive figure in an orange bikini.

She shared, "This is not an ad...I stayed at the Four Seasons Oahi at Ko Olina. OMG you guys, I love all Four Seasons, but this property was incredible, and my room was to die for...I loved everything about it, and can’t wait to come back."

One fan wrote, "Love it, Kathy!"

"Fantastic!!! Love the room and your fabulousness," said another.

"I love you, you iconic Queen," commented a third.

A fourth shared, "Love seeing you enjoy your life!"

MORE ON:
Kathy Griffin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'He’s 22. Have at It, Internet.'

Image of In another Instagram post, Kathy Griffin flexed her 22-year-old boyfriend.
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

In another Instagram post, Kathy Griffin flexed her 22-year-old boyfriend.

The double posts come a week after Griffin seemingly debuted her younger blonde boyfriend in an Instagram post that showed them out and about in New York City. They were pictured holding hands as they got into a car outside of the Shubert Theatre, however, she later claimed the hard-launch was nothing more than a "sociological experiment."

She wore a black dress and heels in the photo, while looking away from the camera, as the 22-year-old, who is more than four decades younger than the Emmy winner, sported a black polo and black pants while opening her door and making eye contact with the photographer.

“He’s 22. Have at it, internet,” wrote the comedian under the photo.

Just Kidding!

Image of A day later Kathy Griffin shared that she was not being serious and it was an 'experiment.'
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

A day later Kathy Griffin shared that she was not being serious and it was an 'experiment.'

However, in a follow-up post the next day, Griffin revealed that she's not dating the young man, and instead it was a "social media sociological experiment" rather than a real hard launch.

She confessed, “He was helping me with security during my trip to NYC. But ...what if I were? The reactions were fascinating." Before adding, "You guys know me. Always workin'," as she continues her New Face, New Tour comedy show.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.