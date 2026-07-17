NEWS Kathy Griffin, 65, Flaunts Her Fit Figure in Orange Bikini After Revealing 'Rebound' That Broke Her 'Dry Spell': Photos Source: MEGA;@kathygriffin/Instagram Kathy Griffin shared an impressive photo from vacation after telling her fans she got her 'seal broken.' Olivia Callanan July 17 2026, Published 2:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kathy Griffin is not slowing down! Proving 65 is just a number, just hours after revealing she'd ended her romantic dry spell, the comedian doubled down with jaw-dropping bikini photos that had fans gushing.

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'My Provider Does Not Cover It'

Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram Kathy Griffin had a 'rebound' recently that broke her 'dry spell.'

Captioning the screenshot of text messages about her recent trip to the bedroom, "I HAVE THE SWEETEST, MOST ROMANTIC FRIENDS. EVERRRRR 💐🙏😂." The text exchange reads: "You got d----------. Been there," the conversation started. Griffin replied, "My provider does not cover it. Nor did his p---- come with an accurate warning." "He was your rebound, not your forever. The first one back after a dry spell is confusing. But you've broken the seal. More d--- to come!" Her friend continued. Her fans thought it was hilarious, commenting, "Brilliant. No notes. Amazing friends." Another wrote, "This is great advice."

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Living Her Best Life

Source: MEGA The comedian wowed fans with her toned physique in recent photos.

Later that day, she posted a carousel from a recent getaway to Hawaii. In the post, she was seen posing on a table with her arms up, showing off her impressive figure in an orange bikini. She shared, "This is not an ad...I stayed at the Four Seasons Oahi at Ko Olina. OMG you guys, I love all Four Seasons, but this property was incredible, and my room was to die for...I loved everything about it, and can’t wait to come back." One fan wrote, "Love it, Kathy!" "Fantastic!!! Love the room and your fabulousness," said another. "I love you, you iconic Queen," commented a third. A fourth shared, "Love seeing you enjoy your life!"

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'He’s 22. Have at It, Internet.'

Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram In another Instagram post, Kathy Griffin flexed her 22-year-old boyfriend.

The double posts come a week after Griffin seemingly debuted her younger blonde boyfriend in an Instagram post that showed them out and about in New York City. They were pictured holding hands as they got into a car outside of the Shubert Theatre, however, she later claimed the hard-launch was nothing more than a "sociological experiment." She wore a black dress and heels in the photo, while looking away from the camera, as the 22-year-old, who is more than four decades younger than the Emmy winner, sported a black polo and black pants while opening her door and making eye contact with the photographer. “He’s 22. Have at it, internet,” wrote the comedian under the photo.

Just Kidding!

Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram A day later Kathy Griffin shared that she was not being serious and it was an 'experiment.'