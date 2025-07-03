Makeup-Free Kathy Griffin Puts Messy Natural Hair on Display After Undergoing Second Facelift
Kathy Griffin embraced a natural look when she stepped out for a walk on Tuesday, July 1.
The star and a male friend were spotted strolling around Malibu, Calif., with the comedian wearing a T-shirt from her 2018 Laugh Your Head Off World Tour, black pants and blue sneakers.
It was Griffin's hair that caused the most chatter, as in the photos obtained by a news outlet, her signature red locks looked unbrushed as they tousled in the wind. She also didn't have her usual bangs on display.
Kathy Griffin's Undergoes Her Second Facelift, a Neck Pull and an Upper Eye Job
As OK! reported, the Emmy winner, 64, revealed during a social media livestream last month that she recently underwent her second facelift, a "neck pull and an upper eye job."
"The reason I'm telling you, is when I got my first facelift in 1998... believe it not, at the time, it was not common for a public person to go public about it," Griffin said. "And I thought it was weird that so many people were lying about having face work done or just skirting the issue."
"I'm going to talk to you about it when I want to," Griffin stated, noting she won't be "shamed" for wanting to enhance her appearance.
Kathy Griffin's New Look
The My Life on the D-List alum said she's often asked about her plastic surgeries, which she finds "ageist and misogynistic," especially when the questions come from a male reporter.
"I think it's really annoying," Griffin added.
She pointed out how it's become commonplace to ask celebrities if they're taking a weight-loss drug like Ozempic, which she finds distasteful.
"It's nobody's business," she stated. "I'm not going to address whether or not I'm on one of those medications. It could be yes, it could be no."
Fans Praise the Star's Candidness
Griffin's fans appreciated her honesty, with one person commenting on a social media post, "Great message! You look fantastic either way and whatever makes you feel good and happy, run with it! 👏🏼."
"Looking amazing Kath❣️," insisted another individual, while a third penned, "Your gorgeous face is the least fascinating thing about you but you do look divine. You are a hero, survivor, genius and role model. A true inspiration 👑💄😘."
Kathy Griffin's Health Woes
The celebrity has also been open about her health, with an insider admitting the last six years have been "brutal" for her.
"People are amazed by her resilience," the source noted to a news publication. "She’s battled cancer and beat it, but the fact that she’s managed to bounce back time and again is just astounding."
"She just had an emergency hysterectomy because they found cancerous cells and suddenly had to take it all out. And just before that she had vocal surgery," the insider shared earlier this year. "Her voice was damaged when she had surgery for lung cancer, so she’s just had vocal surgery to help get some return of her voice but she doesn’t have the volume or strength she used to."