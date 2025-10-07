or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Health > Kathy Griffin
HEALTH

Kathy Griffin Details 'Painful' Third Facelift, Reveals Doctor Took Fat From Her Thigh to Fill Out Her Cheeks: 'They Yanked My Face'

Two photos of Kathy Griffin
Source: @kathygriffin/instagram;mega

Kathy Griffin underwent a third facelift earlier this year, admitting she's 'shallow' about her looks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET

Kathy Griffin has no problem sharing all of the details after undergoing her third facelift earlier this year.

In a new interview about her upcoming tour, the comedian admitted the plastic surgery was "painful," but she has no regrets.

Kathy Griffin Undergoes Third Facelift

Photo of Kathy Griffin called herself 'shallow' for undergoing her third facelift.
Source: @kathygriffin/instagram

Kathy Griffin called herself 'shallow' for undergoing her third facelift.

"It's painful, and when people say it isn't, they're lying," she spilled to a reporter. "They yanked my face. I said, 'Give me a good yank.' I said, 'Doctor, I don't want to see you in six months. Get in there and start pulling, yanking.'"

When asked if she was "happy" with the results, the star, 64, replied, "I kind of am. I know, I'm shallow."

Photo of The star revealed her surgeon took fat from her thighs and inserted it into her face for the procedure.
Source: @kathygriffin/youtube

The star revealed her surgeon took fat from her thighs and inserted it into her face for the procedure.

"I'm still a little swollen here, like, I look like I punched myself," she shared of her cheeks.

However, the reporter noted that many people ask for that look when getting fillers, prompting the actress to reveal "they took fat from my thigh" via liposuction and inserted it into her face.

The Star Shames Other Celebrities for Keeping Plastic Surgery a Secret

Photo of The star called out other celebrities for lying about having cosmetic work done.
Source: mega

The stand-up comedian called out other celebrities for lying about having cosmetic work done.

Griffin also explained why she's so upfront about the procedures she has.

"I think it's so funny, some of these folks, men and women, who obviously had work done — they say 'I went to a spa for a week,' or they come up with some excuse," she noted. "I have a new face, you can tell I look different than I did before."

Though she didn't name-drop, she revealed that post-surgery, she went to a "rich, fancy place" for recovery, and though she was "covered in gauze," she tried to look around to see if she recognized any other stars.

Kathy Griffin's Health Woes

Photo of In 2021, Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer.
Source: @kathygriffin/instagram

In 2021, Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The star insisted she has no regrets over having cosmetic procedures, explaining that after undergoing multiple surgeries for her cancer diagnosis, "I thought, I want to do a surgery, where afterwards, it's something more positive. My vanity took over, and I said, 'That's it, I'm getting the third facelift!'"

When she revealed the new work she had done in June, Griffin noted she also underwent a "neck pull and an upper eye job."

Photo of The reality star had her first facelift in 1998.
Source: mega

The reality star had her first facelift in 1998.

As OK! reported, Griffin had half of her left lung removed after she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. She also had a procedure on her vocal cords due to an issue that stemmed from the ordeal.

Earlier this year, she had a hysterectomy due to a "pre-cancerous" condition.

