Kathy Griffin Details 'Painful' Third Facelift, Reveals Doctor Took Fat From Her Thigh to Fill Out Her Cheeks: 'They Yanked My Face'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:24 p.m. ET
Kathy Griffin has no problem sharing all of the details after undergoing her third facelift earlier this year.
In a new interview about her upcoming tour, the comedian admitted the plastic surgery was "painful," but she has no regrets.
Kathy Griffin Undergoes Third Facelift
"It's painful, and when people say it isn't, they're lying," she spilled to a reporter. "They yanked my face. I said, 'Give me a good yank.' I said, 'Doctor, I don't want to see you in six months. Get in there and start pulling, yanking.'"
When asked if she was "happy" with the results, the star, 64, replied, "I kind of am. I know, I'm shallow."
"I'm still a little swollen here, like, I look like I punched myself," she shared of her cheeks.
However, the reporter noted that many people ask for that look when getting fillers, prompting the actress to reveal "they took fat from my thigh" via liposuction and inserted it into her face.
The Star Shames Other Celebrities for Keeping Plastic Surgery a Secret
Griffin also explained why she's so upfront about the procedures she has.
"I think it's so funny, some of these folks, men and women, who obviously had work done — they say 'I went to a spa for a week,' or they come up with some excuse," she noted. "I have a new face, you can tell I look different than I did before."
Though she didn't name-drop, she revealed that post-surgery, she went to a "rich, fancy place" for recovery, and though she was "covered in gauze," she tried to look around to see if she recognized any other stars.
Kathy Griffin's Health Woes
The star insisted she has no regrets over having cosmetic procedures, explaining that after undergoing multiple surgeries for her cancer diagnosis, "I thought, I want to do a surgery, where afterwards, it's something more positive. My vanity took over, and I said, 'That's it, I'm getting the third facelift!'"
When she revealed the new work she had done in June, Griffin noted she also underwent a "neck pull and an upper eye job."
As OK! reported, Griffin had half of her left lung removed after she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021. She also had a procedure on her vocal cords due to an issue that stemmed from the ordeal.
Earlier this year, she had a hysterectomy due to a "pre-cancerous" condition.