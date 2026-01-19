'Angry' Ellen DeGeneres' Response to Deadly ICE Shooting Leaves Fans Divided: 'Stay in the U.K., Please'

Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres has weighed in on the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, the defamed talk show host, 67, expressed her feelings over the killing of Minneapolis woman Renee Good. "I’m so sad, and so angry, and so worried," she wrote before reposting a statement from Good's wife, Becca Good. Renee, 37, was shot in the head by a federal immigration officer while protesting from her car on Wednesday, January 7. While some think she was attempting to run down the ICE agent and he acted in self-defense, others are calling the deadly shooting a crime.

Ellen DeGeneres Called Out for Not Mourning Charlie Kirk

Source: mega Many of Ellen DeGeneres' followers slammed her for not posting about Charlie Kirk's murder in September 2025.

A flurry of fans took to the post's comments section to chime in with their thoughts, with many criticizing Ellen for not caring about the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk last fall. "You should be sad for yourself since your posts and support are selective," one person wrote, while another asked, "Did Charlie Kirk’s assassination make you sad and angry too?" Dozens of others echoed the aforementioned statements, questioning where her post for Charlie was following his slaying. Another user referenced the former daytime television personality fleeing America with wife Portia de Rossi after Donald Trump was elected president again, writing, "Stay in the U.K., please." (However, the couple allegedly recently moved back, purchasing a California home in November 2025.)

'None of This Should Be Happening'

Source: mega Others agreed with the comedian's post.

Meanwhile, other social media users agreed with Ellen. One user penned, "All of y’all in the comments are sick, get help. Thank you Ellen💖💖💖." Someone else wrote of ICE's operations, "More than 20k have died and they keep killing people. Wake up people please and be our voice." A third added, "Thank you for sharing. I feel the same way. She should be alive today. We’re witnessing government sponsored terrorism every day now, right here in the USA. None of this should be happening. 😢"

Many Are Protesting ICE's Actions

Source: mega People have been protesting the fatal ICE shooting.

Many citizens across the nation have been taking to the streets to protest in the wake of Renee's killing, including Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The Seinfeld and Veep alum shared a photo on Instagram of herself at a protest in New York City. She held a sign that read: "Renee Good. ICE Bad." Per the BBC, one Minneapolis protestor told a reporter on the scene, "They cannot get away with killing someone. There has to be consequences for actions."

The White House Defends ICE

Source: mega The Trump administration denies the ICE agent did anything wrong by using deadly force.