Megyn Kelly Slams 'Bully' Ellen DeGeneres' Response to Fatal ICE Shooting: 'Ignorant Suits Her'

Photo of Megyn Kelly and Ellen DeGeneres
Source: 'The Megyn Kelly Show'/YouTube; MEGA

Megyn Kelly slammed Ellen DeGeneres' response to the fatal ICE shooting as 'ignorant' and reminded her listeners of the host's complicated past with bullying.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 19 2026, Published 7:16 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when throwing shade at Ellen DeGeneres' response to the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota.

"Ellen DeGeneres felt the need to weigh in, and I know you, like I have been asking yourself, 'What would Ellen think of all this?'" Kelly, 55, sarcastically asked her listeners during the Monday, January 19, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," before playing the video of DeGeneres' statement. "She's abandoned the United States to go live in the U.K."

Megyn Kelly Slammed Ellen DeGeneres' Recent Comments About Fatal ICE Shooting

Source: 'The Megyn Kelly Show'/YouTube

Megyn Kelly called Ellen DeGeneres a 'bully' while discussing the talk show host's reaction to the shooting in Minneapolis.

Kelly then highlighted the reason why DeGeneres' show was canceled in 2022, saying it was because "she was a bully."

"She bullied people who were less powerful than she was. She had a rule, I'm very reliably informed, that someone I knew had a sister who worked for her. You were not allowed to look her in the eye as one of her producers when you walked past her," the journalist alleged. "And so it's no surprise that Ellen DeGeneres is totally fine with what these so-called protesters [and] terrorist[s] in the streets of Minneapolis."

Source: 'The Megyn Kelly Show'/YouTube

Megyn Kelly discussed Ellen DeGeneres' reaction to fatal ICE shooting during her show.

Megyn Kelly Labeled Ellen DeGeneres as 'Ignorant'

Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly labeled Ellen DeGeneres as 'ignorant.'

Kelly called the Finding Nemo actress, 67, "ignorant" for believing the "lies fed from CNN."

"It's not blind ignorance, it's willful ignorance. It suits her ideological purposes," Kelly continued. "Shame on her. Enjoy England."

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Addressed the Killing of Renee Good

Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres spoke out about the killing of Renee Good on January 18.

The defamed talk show host spoke out on Sunday, January 18, to express her opinion over ICE's killing of Minneapolis woman Renee Good. The 37-year-old woman was shot in the head by a federal immigration officer while protesting from her car on January 7.

"I’m so sad, and so angry, and so worried," DeGeneres wrote before reposting a statement from Good's wife, Becca Good.

Critics Reacted to Ellen DeGeneres' Statement

Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres received mixed reactions to her message.

Renee's death has become a deeply contentious issue. While some say ICE agents acted in self-defense, others argue the fatal shooting was unjustified and should be treated as a crime.

DeGeneres' statement received a mixed response, with many criticizing the comedian for not speaking out about the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk last fall.

"You should be sad for yourself since your posts and support are selective," one person wrote, while another asked, "Did Charlie Kirk’s assassination make you sad and angry too?"

"Can you honor Charlie Kirk this way too though? Never heard any announcement. We should honor everyone not just select who you decide to honor," a third added. "We are all humans here and have families, not just the ones you select."

