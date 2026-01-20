Megyn Kelly Slams 'Bully' Ellen DeGeneres' Response to Fatal ICE Shooting: 'Ignorant Suits Her'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly didn't hold back when throwing shade at Ellen DeGeneres' response to the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota. "Ellen DeGeneres felt the need to weigh in, and I know you, like I have been asking yourself, 'What would Ellen think of all this?'" Kelly, 55, sarcastically asked her listeners during the Monday, January 19, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," before playing the video of DeGeneres' statement. "She's abandoned the United States to go live in the U.K."

Megyn Kelly Slammed Ellen DeGeneres' Recent Comments About Fatal ICE Shooting

Source: 'The Megyn Kelly Show'/YouTube Megyn Kelly called Ellen DeGeneres a 'bully' while discussing the talk show host's reaction to the shooting in Minneapolis.

Kelly then highlighted the reason why DeGeneres' show was canceled in 2022, saying it was because "she was a bully." "She bullied people who were less powerful than she was. She had a rule, I'm very reliably informed, that someone I knew had a sister who worked for her. You were not allowed to look her in the eye as one of her producers when you walked past her," the journalist alleged. "And so it's no surprise that Ellen DeGeneres is totally fine with what these so-called protesters [and] terrorist[s] in the streets of Minneapolis."

Source: 'The Megyn Kelly Show'/YouTube Megyn Kelly discussed Ellen DeGeneres' reaction to fatal ICE shooting during her show.

Megyn Kelly Labeled Ellen DeGeneres as 'Ignorant'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly labeled Ellen DeGeneres as 'ignorant.'

Kelly called the Finding Nemo actress, 67, "ignorant" for believing the "lies fed from CNN." "It's not blind ignorance, it's willful ignorance. It suits her ideological purposes," Kelly continued. "Shame on her. Enjoy England."

Ellen DeGeneres Addressed the Killing of Renee Good

Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres spoke out about the killing of Renee Good on January 18.

The defamed talk show host spoke out on Sunday, January 18, to express her opinion over ICE's killing of Minneapolis woman Renee Good. The 37-year-old woman was shot in the head by a federal immigration officer while protesting from her car on January 7. "I’m so sad, and so angry, and so worried," DeGeneres wrote before reposting a statement from Good's wife, Becca Good.

Critics Reacted to Ellen DeGeneres' Statement

Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres received mixed reactions to her message.