Kathy Hilton Reveals Husband Threatened Thieves With His Shotgun During Home Invasion: 'Get The F--- Out of Here'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Kathy Hilton's husband, Richard, has no time for thieves!
The 66-year-old socialite unfortunately suffered a terrifying incident at her home while she was in Las Vegas for BravoCon last month.
Kathy's house was broken into by burglars when she was away, but fortunately, Richard, 70, confronted them with his shotgun.
Three Thieves Broke Into Kathy Hilton's Home in November
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about the traumatizing event on December 2, telling Extra: "They came in, broke the glass, and it was raining and our security guy was down at the guest house.”
Richard heard the commotion and quickly “got a shotgun out.”
“Get the f-- out of here. The police are on their way," he shouted at three thieves, who broke down the door of the couple's bedroom.
Kathy recalled that her security guy "came up and they met, they ran out and then [Rick] started shooting the gun out of his office in the air.”
The reality star, who is the mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton, then warned that she has beefed up security at the house since the attempted burglary.
Kathy's RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke’s Los Angeles home was also robbed around the same time while they were both at BravoCon.
No Suspect Was Arrested After the Incident
While it's unknown if the two robberies were connected, no arrests have been made.
A police rep confirmed to People that “suspects fled the location” for both addresses on November 15. Richard called 911 to report the burglars inside his home at the time.
In December 21, Architectural Digest profiled Kathy's Bel-Air mansion for Christmas. The house includes seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a butler’s pantry, a sizable pool, a luxurious foyer and an immense walk-in closet.
“My blue-and-white room reminds me of Southampton, New York. My library reminds me of New York City, in a town house or an apartment, with the dark wood… Then, if you’re standing in the living room, it’s all butter yellow, pale blue, creams, with a little bit of apricot or maybe shrimp or blush," she gushed over her colorful floor plans to the outlet.
Because the photoshoot of her home was holiday-themed, the I Want To Be a Hilton host dished that her abode has too many artificial Christmas trees to count.
“I have one in the library, one in the living room. One in the sunroom and one in the entry. Boy, I could have a sale here," she joked. “Usually I do not let the family touch anything. I’m a control freak when it comes to the ornaments. My husband likes to hang some of them, and I’m like, No, no, no, Rick, no.”