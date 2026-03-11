'Mean' Kathie Lee Gifford Slammed for Saying the LGBTQ Community Uses Too Many Letters in Its Title: 'She Sucks'
March 11 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Kathie Lee Gifford is feeling the heat online after criticizing the LGBTQ community for adding what she believes are too many letters to its title.
The subject came up during a conversation with Tomi Lahren on Tuesday, March 10, where the former Live! host commented on Shia LaBeouf's recent "tough times" and his interview in which the actor said he was afraid of "big gay people" in his life.
Kathie Lee Gifford Spoke About Being 'Hardcore Christian'
"The scriptures do have something to say about it, you can look that up, too," Gifford expressed on an episode of "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless."
Lahren responded by asking the media personality about how a person can be a "hardcore Christian" while also being "big into LGBTQ" issues.
"That one is a four-letter word, and it's called L-O-V-E, love," the former Today show host explained, adding she's "had as many or more gay friends than straight friends" before making controversial comments about the community's identifying letters.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shaded the LQBTQ Community
"I don't even know how many letters there are now. They've really got to stop with that. We know what you mean, you know?" Gifford told the Fox News host. "I'm not telling anybody how to live their life. I never have. I just know what Jesus said: Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Love God first."
Gifford said she has lived by God's word since she was 12, which guides her to live with love rather than hate.
"'Kathie, you will be too busy loving people that you disagree with to judge them,'" she said. "I don't judge anybody. That's God's business."
Kathie Lee Gifford Sparked Backlash Online
Gifford's comments quickly went viral, with many online users criticizing the television personality as a "closet homophobe."
"Omg she SUUUUCKS," one user wrote via X, while another added, "Morning has-been, you mean."
"Poor baby! too many letters," a third added.
Kathie Lee Gifford Has Spoken Out on LGBTQ Issues in the Past
Gifford has spoken out on LGBTQ issues in the past, notably commenting on the transition of her "dear friend" Caitlyn Jenner over a decade ago.
"It's still Bruce's voice, but it's coming out of Caitlyn's mouth now," Gifford said on Watch What Happens Live of the Olympian. "I never saw that coming. Not in 35 or so years of being dear friends. We went around the world together as families, [my husband] Frank and I are godparents to Kylie and Kendall. I don't have gaydar at all, so I certainly am not going to have transgender-dar. People are people to me."