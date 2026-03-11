or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kathy Lee Gifford
OK LogoNEWS

'Mean' Kathie Lee Gifford Slammed for Saying the LGBTQ Community Uses Too Many Letters in Its Title: 'She Sucks'

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford
Source: MEGA

Kathy Lee Gifford is facing backlash after criticizing the LGBTQ community, saying they ‘really got to stop’ adding more identity letters.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford is feeling the heat online after criticizing the LGBTQ community for adding what she believes are too many letters to its title.

The subject came up during a conversation with Tomi Lahren on Tuesday, March 10, where the former Live! host commented on Shia LaBeouf's recent "tough times" and his interview in which the actor said he was afraid of "big gay people" in his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford Spoke About Being 'Hardcore Christian'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford spoke about the LGBTQ community with Fox News host Tomi Lahren.
Source: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford spoke about the LGBTQ community with Fox News host Tomi Lahren.

"The scriptures do have something to say about it, you can look that up, too," Gifford expressed on an episode of "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless."

Lahren responded by asking the media personality about how a person can be a "hardcore Christian" while also being "big into LGBTQ" issues.

"That one is a four-letter word, and it's called L-O-V-E, love," the former Today show host explained, adding she's "had as many or more gay friends than straight friends" before making controversial comments about the community's identifying letters.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford sparked controversy during an interview with Tami Lahren.

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford Shaded the LQBTQ Community

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford criticized the LGTBQ community for adding too many identity letters.
Source: Tomi Lahren Is Fearless/YouTube

Kathie Lee Gifford criticized the LGTBQ community for adding too many identity letters.

"I don't even know how many letters there are now. They've really got to stop with that. We know what you mean, you know?" Gifford told the Fox News host. "I'm not telling anybody how to live their life. I never have. I just know what Jesus said: Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Love God first."

Gifford said she has lived by God's word since she was 12, which guides her to live with love rather than hate.

"'Kathie, you will be too busy loving people that you disagree with to judge them,'" she said. "I don't judge anybody. That's God's business."

MORE ON:
Kathy Lee Gifford

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford Sparked Backlash Online

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford's comments quickly went viral online.
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford's comments quickly went viral online.

Gifford's comments quickly went viral, with many online users criticizing the television personality as a "closet homophobe."

"Omg she SUUUUCKS," one user wrote via X, while another added, "Morning has-been, you mean."

"Poor baby! too many letters," a third added.

Kathie Lee Gifford Has Spoken Out on LGBTQ Issues in the Past

Photo of Kathie Lee Gifford previously spoke about her friendship with Caitlyn Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Kathie Lee Gifford previously spoke about her friendship with Caitlyn Jenner.

Gifford has spoken out on LGBTQ issues in the past, notably commenting on the transition of her "dear friend" Caitlyn Jenner over a decade ago.

"It's still Bruce's voice, but it's coming out of Caitlyn's mouth now," Gifford said on Watch What Happens Live of the Olympian. "I never saw that coming. Not in 35 or so years of being dear friends. We went around the world together as families, [my husband] Frank and I are godparents to Kylie and Kendall. I don't have gaydar at all, so I certainly am not going to have transgender-dar. People are people to me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.