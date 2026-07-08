HEALTH Katie Couric Reveals 'Freaky' Health Scare After Sudden Memory Loss Left Her Unable to Remember Hours of Her Day Source: MEGA Katie Couric revealed she experienced a temporary memory loss episode that was later diagnosed as transient global amnesia. Ayesha Zafar July 8 2026, Updated 10:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Katie Couric opened up about a frightening health scare at the Aspen Ideas Festival on June 27 that caused her to lose several hours of memory. “While this was a freaky occurrence, it could have been much more serious," the journalist wrote in a Substack post titled "The Day I’ll Never Remember." She described her day, which started like any other as she made her way to the farmer’s market in Aspen to grab an iced coffee. "I bought some beautiful peaches and nectarines, a big bag of kettle corn and a cute straw hat I really didn’t need," she explained.

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Katie Couric Couldn’t Remember Hours of Her Day

Source: @KATIECOURIC/INSTAGRAM Katie Couric shared details of her memory loss episode in a personal Substack post titled 'The Day I'll Never Remember.'

Couric stated, "I headed back, ate a bowl of cereal with one of the peaches, and got dressed for an afternoon at the Aspen Ideas Festival," where she was set to participate in two panel discussions. "I decided to wear a white linen suit, a navy and white knit sleeveless shirt, and my new hat." Upon her husband, financier John Molner, returning home from the gym, they drove to the Aspen Institute campus, where Couric was eager to visit the hot dog stand for lunch. "That’s the last thing I remember," she recalled.

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Source: MEGA Katie Couric explained that she had no memory of participating in two panel discussions at the Aspen Ideas Festival.

Although Couric appeared on two festival panels, she has no memory of either. She said, "I have no idea what we talked about or of what occurred when the panels ended." According to her husband, Couric unexpectedly experienced weakness, dizziness and appeared disoriented. Alarmed by her state, he took her straight to Aspen Valley Hospital for assessment.

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Doctors Diagnosed Her With Transient Global Amnesia

Source: MEGA Katie Couric revealed doctors diagnosed her with transient global amnesia after she experienced hours of memory loss.

After reaching the hospital, doctors began evaluating Couric for a possible stroke. During the examination, she struggled to answer basic questions about the date and current president. "I got them wrong. I wasn’t sure of the month. I thought it was 2024. And I believed Joe Biden was president," she recalled. She also could not remember having recently welcomed a granddaughter named Virginia. Molner also shared that Couric repeatedly introduced herself to nurses every time they entered the room, a sign that she was unable to retain new information. An MRI ultimately ruled out a stroke. Instead, doctors diagnosed her with transient global amnesia (TGA), a temporary condition that causes sudden short-term memory loss while leaving other brain functions intact. In a note, her doctor reassured her, "It will return tomorrow. You are safe!"

Katie Couric Said She Was 'Relieved'

Source: MEGA Katie Couric said she was relieved after doctors determined her condition was temporary.