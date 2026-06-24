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Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump Stuns in Head-Turning Preppy Mini Skirt: Watch

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump showed off her summer style in an outfit of the day post.

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June 24 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump put her preppy style on display in a summer-ready look.

The 19-year-old rocked a cream button-up vest and chic navy mini skirt in a video posted via TikTok on Tuesday, June 23.

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Kai Trump Rocked Mini Skirt in New TikTok Video

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Photo of Kai Trump graduated high school last month and is headed to the University of Miami.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump graduated high school last month and is headed to the University of Miami.

In the clip, Kai lip-synced to Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole's 2006 song "Give It Up to Me," as she showed her nearly four million followers her outfit of the day.

The future college student wore her honey-blonde hair straight and sleek, pairing the look with gold jewelry and white sneakers.

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Source: @kaitrump/TikTok

Kai Trump showed off her outfit of the day in a TikTok video.

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Kai Trump's Followers Reacted to the Fashion Moment

Photo of Kai Trump took her followers along as she went to senior prom and graduated high school.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump took her followers along as she went to senior prom and graduated high school.

Followers flooded the comments section with praise.

"You are such a classy young lady. Don’t change please❤️🙏," one admirer wrote, while another said, "Kai's incredibly talented and beautiful. Kai this hair color ❤️, it suits you!"

"Amazing video, Kai!" a third added. "Your content just keeps getting better and better. Keep up the great work!"

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Kai Trump's Mother Vanessa Announced Cancer Diagnosis Last Month

Photo of Vanessa Trump revealed her cancer diagnosis on May 20.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Vanessa Trump revealed her cancer diagnosis on May 20.

Kai, who is headed to the University of Miami in the fall, recently brought fans along for her high school graduation journey through a series of social media updates last month.

Beyond celebrating the milestone, she's also been a source of strength for her mother, Vanessa Trump, who revealed last month she had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I wanted to share a personal health update. I’ve recently been diagnosed with b----- cancer. While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” the mom-of-five, 48, wrote in a post shared via Instagram on May 20.

Kai Trump Called Vanessa Trump the 'Strongest' Person She Knows

Photo of Kai Trump shared a tribute dedicated to her mom following the shocking announcement.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump shared a tribute dedicated to her mom following the shocking announcement.

Vanessa revealed she recently underwent treatment, thanking a medical team for "performing a procedure" on her earlier that week.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me," she continued. "Thank you for your kindness and support, it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

This month, she said she's starting the second phase of her treatment plan.

Apart from Kai, Vanessa shares four children with her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr.: Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

Kai has continued to stand by her mother following the shocking diagnosis, describing her as the "strongest" person she knew in a sweet tribute.

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