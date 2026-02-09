or
Donald Trump Calls His Secret MRI the 'Stupidest' Decision Despite Being in 'Perfect Health'

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed White House doctors over a secret medical scan, calling it a mistake.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump recently opened up about his health in an interview with New York Magazine, revealing his displeasure with the White House medical team.

Trump disclosed that he underwent a secret MRI-like scan, which he described as the “stupidest” thing he ever agreed to do. This admission raises questions about his health and the role of his physicians.

image of Donald Trump said agreeing to a secret medical scan was his worst decision.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said agreeing to a secret medical scan was his worst decision.

In the interview, Trump expressed his frustration with his doctors, claiming it was one of the “worst” decisions he made last year. His outburst reportedly occurred at Walter Reed Hospital during his annual check-up. Trump has consistently maintained he is in “perfect health,” yet his physical appearances, including bruised hands and swollen ankles, have led to public concern.

image of The president blamed White House doctors for recommending the imaging.
Source: MEGA

The president blamed White House doctors for recommending the imaging.

The controversy intensified when Trump mentioned he had undergone a second scan in October 2025, but did not clarify its nature. Insiders claimed that this revelation sparked significant backlash among critics. The president’s comments about the scan drew attention, with some questioning the necessity of undergoing another procedure when he had already completed one.

Dr. Sean Barbabella and Dr. James Jones, both of whom have attended to Trump’s medical needs, were the focus of his ire. Trump stated, “It was the worst f------- thing I ever did, and I blame them.” He elaborated that he didn’t understand the need for another scan when Dr. Jones suggested it.

Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump insisted he remains in perfect health despite public concern.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he remains in perfect health despite public concern.

Dr. Jones attempted to clarify the situation by explaining that the scan was not an MRI but a tomography scan. This type of scan provides detailed imaging of organs, and he emphasized that it was meant to identify any underlying health issues. Trump dismissed the need for the scan, questioning its purpose, and stated, “It’s because the machine was sitting there, I’m sitting right next to it…”

Despite the heated exchange, medical professionals remain adamant about Trump’s health.

Barbabella stated, “President Donald J. Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health.”

image of The White House said the results showed no medical problems.
Source: MEGA

The White House said the results showed no medical problems.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the term “advanced imaging” could refer to either a CT scan or an MRI, which has led to confusion among supporters.

In response to the situation, Dr. Jones noted, “The story should be about the results that were, uh, perfect. They did not demonstrate any problems.”

