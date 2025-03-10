Tamra Judge Abruptly Quits 'RHOC' During Season 19 Taping: 'I'm Out'
Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge shocked fans when she confirmed on March 9 she quit the show.
“It was a long run,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”
When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”
As OK! reported, Judge’s nemesis Gretchen Rossi returned to the currently taping 19th Season in a “friend of” role. There hasn’t been confirmation yet if this influenced Judge’s decision to leave or not.
Judge’s podcast co-host and close friend Teddi Mellencamp is currently in the midst of battling brain cancer, which likely is what Judge is alluding to when talking about “real problems.” She has been there to support her pal throughout the entire ordeal and has shared a few updates along the way.
On February 13, the long-standing RHOC star detailed that Mellencamp would be taking a “brief sabbatical” from their podcast. “I’ll allow Teddi to tell her story when she’s back,” she said, as she began crying. “But you all know how much she loves this podcast and wants nothing more than for us to continue on recording while she focuses on her health.”
Judge took to her Instagram Story on February 18 to issue a prayer for her friend, telling followers, “Heavenly father, we come before you today with heavy hearts. Praying for the healing of @teddimellencamp. We ask that you extend your merciful hand and touch her with your power to restore her health, ease her pain and bring comfort to her spirit.”
She went on to ask to “grant her strength to endure this difficult time," adding that she hopes she's “surround[ed] with your love and peace.”
“In Jesus’ name, amen,” she concluded.
The former CUT Fitness owner issued another statement on February 19, telling listeners on her “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast a lot of people were asking her for updates on Mellencamp.
“It’s not my place,” she said in regards to sharing news about her friend’s health. “What do you guys want me to do? Do you want me to take pictures from the hospital and post them? I’m not doing that.”
She went on to reveal some people have started to get “mean” toward her, as she won’t give them any information on what’s going on with Mellencamp. “And I just said, ‘I’m so sorry,’” she stated. “'I know you’re concerned, but it’s not my place. It’s not my place.’ All I can do is pray on her and love her like all of her friends are doing. And that’s it.”
Judge went on to note all of Mellencamp’s “family, her friends, myself, everybody — we’re just trying to put one foot in front of the other right now.”
She also admitted to talking with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum prior to her surgery, insisting Mellencamp wants their podcast to continue.
“It’s her pride and joy,” Judge added, “and she’s so good at it, and she wants the momentum to keep going. And she just wants everybody to know that when she can get back, she’ll be back.”
Through tears, Judge confirmed no one will ever take Mellencamp’s place on their show.