Tamra Judge Abruptly Quits 'RHOC' During Season 19 Taping: 'I'm Out'

“It was a long run,” Judge wrote on her Instagram Story. “When life gives you real problems, this reality s--- doesn’t make sense. Peace out. I’m out.”

When @tasteof_reality on Instagram shared her story and asked followers, “Is Tamra quitting??” she responded, “Yes!!!”

As OK! reported, Judge’s nemesis Gretchen Rossi returned to the currently taping 19th Season in a “friend of” role. There hasn’t been confirmation yet if this influenced Judge’s decision to leave or not.

Judge’s podcast co-host and close friend Teddi Mellencamp is currently in the midst of battling brain cancer, which likely is what Judge is alluding to when talking about “real problems.” She has been there to support her pal throughout the entire ordeal and has shared a few updates along the way.