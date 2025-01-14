Explosive New Drama Between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella Ready to Erupt When 'RHOC' Season 19 Cameras Start Rolling, Reveals Insider
OK! exclusively confirmed the Season 19 cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County on January 14 — and, now, a production insider confirmed the season will be off to an explosive start once it begins.
Though people may “assume the drama is at a standstill” due to Alexis Bellino being let go, that apparently couldn’t be further from the truth, as some “massive drama” has been brewing.
“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” the RHOC insider revealed. “As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”
During the Season 18 reunion, Ginella insisted this is what happened and her daughter would have no reason to lie. Simpson continued to refute the claim, saying she would never talk about people in front of her kids.
The same day the second reunion aired on November 14, 2024, the insider explained a post surfaced, which caused tension. “A post surfaced on @allabouttrhpodcast’s Instagram account in which Emily’s former nanny spoke out,” they explained. “She backed what Katie was saying, claiming Emily’s kids ‘always talked about how they hated Heather.’” The account shared text messages from Simpson’s former nanny. User @allabouttrhpodcast claimed they were “sent photos of the nanny with Emily’s kids to confirm that she was indeed Emily’s children’s babysitter and it did match up.”
“We will not share those photos but thought it was important to share this since Emily is claiming a young woman is lying,” they added.
Due to this post, the insider asserted “rumors are running rampant through the OC, claiming Emily is beyond pissed at Katie and ready to confront her about this situation.”
Apparently Simpson “feels Katie is on a smear campaign and fueling things like this post to attack her.”
“Since drama fuels the show,” the insider spilled, “it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season.”
On Season 18, much of the drama surrounded Bellino, who is engaged to Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen. While many were shocked to see Bellino leave due to how much of last season she was involved in, it’s reassuring to know there will be new fights and arguments to follow.