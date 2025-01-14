Explosive New Drama Between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella Ready to Erupt When 'RHOC' Season 19 Cameras Start Rolling, Reveals Insider

Though people may “assume the drama is at a standstill” due to Alexis Bellino being let go, that apparently couldn’t be further from the truth, as some “massive drama” has been brewing.

“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” the RHOC insider revealed. “As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”

During the Season 18 reunion, Ginella insisted this is what happened and her daughter would have no reason to lie. Simpson continued to refute the claim, saying she would never talk about people in front of her kids.