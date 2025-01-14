or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > The Real Housewives of Orange County
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Explosive New Drama Between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella Ready to Erupt When 'RHOC' Season 19 Cameras Start Rolling, Reveals Insider

Composite photo of Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella
Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram; @katie.ginella/Instagram

Drama is brewing between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella.

By:

Jan. 14 2025, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

OK! exclusively confirmed the Season 19 cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County on January 14 — and, now, a production insider confirmed the season will be off to an explosive start once it begins.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emily Simpson
Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Katie Ginella claimed Emily Simpson's kids talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.

Article continues below advertisement

Though people may “assume the drama is at a standstill” due to Alexis Bellino being let go, that apparently couldn’t be further from the truth, as some “massive drama” has been brewing.

“A situation has been escalating between Emily Simpson and Katie Ginella that is sure to reach a boiling point as soon as the cameras go up,” the RHOC insider revealed. “As fans know, the pair had drama last season over claims that, when Katie’s daughter babysat for Emily’s kids, they talked negatively about Heather Dubrow.”

During the Season 18 reunion, Ginella insisted this is what happened and her daughter would have no reason to lie. Simpson continued to refute the claim, saying she would never talk about people in front of her kids.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Matt Ginella and Katie Ginella
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

Katie Ginella is married to Matt Ginella.

Article continues below advertisement

The same day the second reunion aired on November 14, 2024, the insider explained a post surfaced, which caused tension. “A post surfaced on @allabouttrhpodcast’s Instagram account in which Emily’s former nanny spoke out,” they explained. “She backed what Katie was saying, claiming Emily’s kids ‘always talked about how they hated Heather.’” The account shared text messages from Simpson’s former nanny. User @allabouttrhpodcast claimed they were “sent photos of the nanny with Emily’s kids to confirm that she was indeed Emily’s children’s babysitter and it did match up.”

“We will not share those photos but thought it was important to share this since Emily is claiming a young woman is lying,” they added.

MORE ON:
The Real Housewives of Orange County

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Emily Simpson
Source: @rhoc_emilysimpson/Instagram

Rumors are running rampant that Emily Simpson is mad at Katie Ginella over an Instagram post that surfaced.

Article continues below advertisement

Due to this post, the insider asserted “rumors are running rampant through the OC, claiming Emily is beyond pissed at Katie and ready to confront her about this situation.”

Apparently Simpson “feels Katie is on a smear campaign and fueling things like this post to attack her.”

“Since drama fuels the show,” the insider spilled, “it’s almost certain fireworks are going to explode between these two as soon as the cameras go up and it will almost certainly make for a fiery start to the season.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Katie Ginella
Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram

According to an insider, Emily Simpson feels Katie Ginella is on a 'smear campaign.'

On Season 18, much of the drama surrounded Bellino, who is engaged to Shannon Beador’s ex John Janssen. While many were shocked to see Bellino leave due to how much of last season she was involved in, it’s reassuring to know there will be new fights and arguments to follow.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.