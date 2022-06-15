One Cute Couple! Katie Holmes & Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Keep Close At The Tribeca Film Festival — Photos
It's shaping up to be a summer of love for Katie Holmes!
On June 14, the brunette beauty had new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III by her side as her flick Along Together debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. The occasion was a special one for the actress, as she not only stars in the romantic drama, but directed it as well!
The pair confirmed their romance in April when photogs caught them sharing a smooch in the Big Apple, and since then, they seem more comfortable with public outings, having been spotted around NYC a handful of times.
Scroll down to see the lovebirds hit the red carpet!
The 43-year-old star gave off summery vibes in a white crochet dress, which she paired with black flats, a tan bag and a few pieces of gold jewelry — including a nose ring!
Wooten, a 33-year-old musician, wore a white tee, black shirt, olive green pants and black shoes.
Prior to meeting through mutual connections, an insider told OK! the mom-of-one had "sworn off men because she wants to concentrate on her career."
Holmes was last linked to chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., who she split with last spring after less than a year together. At the time, an insider claimed she became suspicious he had "ulterior motives" for dating her, so she decided to pull the plug.
The duo both had smiles plastered on their faces the entire night and were constantly touching, whether it be holding hands or the Dawson Creek lead's arm around her man's shoulders.
They made their first red carpet appearance at The Moth's 25th Anniversary gala on May 26. While talking to reporters, he told Us Weekly, "I’m happy to have [Katie] here as my date."
"So far, it's working well. Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It's new, but it's going well," a source dished to E! News of the relationship. "She enjoys having someone in her life and he is very kind and good to her."
As far as their future goes, the source spilled, "She's looking forward to spending time more time with Bobby and seeing where it goes."