Katie Holmes Bashes 'Completely False' Claim Tom Cruise's Trust Fund for Daughter Suri, 18, Has 'Kicked In'
Katie Holmes is warning fans not to believe everything they read!
On Sunday, December 8, the Alone Together actress, 45, dissed the Daily Mail for allegedly publishing a false story about her daughter Suri Cruise, 18.
“Completely false,” she penned alongside a screenshot of the outlet’s headline, “Suri Cruise the millionaire! Tom Cruise’s trust fund has ‘kicked in,’ and mom Katie Holmes has one for her too.”
“Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up,” the mother-of-one continued.
In response to the brunette beauty’s rare upload defending Suri — whom she welcomed with ex Tom in 2006 — her followers weighed in on her reaction.
“Why are you feeding into this? Nobody cares! Be a good mom and that’s all that matters…” one user wrote, while another said, “Ignore them, Katie.”
Others expressed their sympathy for the matriarch, with one person sharing, “I’m so sorry, your daughter should be off limits. 🤦🏼♀️,” as someone else stated, “Good for you for standing up to them! Not enough celebs do that. Always rooting for you! 💙💙💙💙.”
One more individual pointed out, “Wow, you never ever speak out. Like EVER. Especially about this topic with your daughter and ex. This is amazing!!! 👏👏👏👏👏.”
As OK! previously reported, Suri and her dad, Tom, have been largely estranged since the actor’s split from Katie in 2012, however, it was recently revealed he still supports his offspring financially.
According to a source, Tom is footing the bill for Suri’s college degree as the youngster recently began her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa.
"Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy," the insider spilled.
"He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation," the source added of the Top Gun: Maverick star, 62.
Another insider touched on the reason why Suri and Tom have a distant relationship.
"The simple fact why Tom hasn’t seen Suri in all these years is because he has chosen not to. That’s it," they stated.
"In any divorce where there are children involved, a father is given the right to see their child," the source noted. "Fathers who are incarcerated can see their children. Tom didn’t see Suri grow up because he chose not to. It was entirely his decision."