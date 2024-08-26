OK Magazine
Katie Holmes Set to Visit Daughter Suri Cruise at Carnegie Mellon University as It's Revealed Estranged Father Tom Pays Her Tuition: Source

Katie Holmes will be visiting Suri Cruise at college next month.

Aug. 26 2024, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Katie Holmes will be heading to Pennsylvania at the end of September.

According to insiders, the Dawson's Creek alum, 45, will be in attendance for family weekend at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where her daughter, Suri Cruise, recently began her freshman year.

"Katie looks forward to visiting her child at school. She is happy for her and wants to be a part of it," the source dished to a news outlet. "Katie attended Columbia University for a while and loved the experience so she is thrilled her girl will be going to college."

While the 18-year-old's estranged father, Tom Cruise, will not be making a visit, he is the one forking over the cash for the experience. "Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy," the insider claimed.

"He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation," the source noted of the Top Gun star, 62, who agreed to foot the bill for his kiddo's education in his 2012 divorce settlement from Holmes.

As OK! previously reported, Suri and Tom have not had a close relationship following the former Hollywood power couple's split. "The simple fact why Tom hasn’t seen Suri in all these years is because he has chosen not to. That’s it," a separate insider spilled to another publication.

"In any divorce where there are children involved, a father is given the right to see their child," the source continued. "Fathers who are incarcerated can see their children. Tom didn’t see Suri grow up because he chose not to. It was entirely his decision."

Despite her lack of a relationship with the action star, the famous offspring has a tight bond with her mother, who recently admitted she wasn't thrilled about being an empty nester.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," the All My Sons alum gushed in a recent interview of Suri going to college.

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that," she continued.

