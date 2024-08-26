Katie Holmes Set to Visit Daughter Suri Cruise at Carnegie Mellon University as It's Revealed Estranged Father Tom Pays Her Tuition: Source

"In any divorce where there are children involved, a father is given the right to see their child," the source continued. "Fathers who are incarcerated can see their children. Tom didn’t see Suri grow up because he chose not to. It was entirely his decision."

Despite her lack of a relationship with the action star, the famous offspring has a tight bond with her mother, who recently admitted she wasn't thrilled about being an empty nester.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," the All My Sons alum gushed in a recent interview of Suri going to college.