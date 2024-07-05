Tom Cruise 'Didn’t See' Daughter Suri Cruise 'Grow Up Because He Chose Not To,' Insider Claims: 'It Was Entirely His Decision'
It's not Mission: Impossible, so why hasn't Tom Cruise attempted to fix his estranged relationship with his daughter Suri?
The award-winning actor allegedly hasn't seen his 18-year-old daughter since 2013, when she was around the age of 7, leaving many to wonder if there was a reason the Top Gun star became estranged from his little girl.
"The simple fact why Tom hasn’t seen Suri in all these years is because he has chosen not to. That’s it," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Cruise — who appears to have a good relationship with his two adopted children, Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom he shares with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman.
"In any divorce where there are children involved, a father is given the right to see their child," the insider added in reference to Cruise's divorce from Suri's mother, Katie Holmes, in 2012 — the same year he was last publicly seen with his youngest daughter.
The confidante continued: "Fathers who are incarcerated can see their children. Tom didn’t see Suri grow up because he chose not to. It was entirely his decision."
Now, any chance of a reconciliation seems slim, as Suri doesn't appear to want anything to do with her famous father.
In June, the teenager completely wiped the little remaining ties she had to Tom by removing the surname Cruise from her identity during her high school graduation ceremony in New York City.
Instead, the celebrity offspring opted to be identified as Suri Noelle, her new last name being a sweet nod to her mother Katie's middle name.
- Katie Holmes Is 'Ready to Explore New Things' Now That Daughter Suri Is Off to College: 'Motherhood Was Always Her Main Priority'
- Tom Cruise All Smiles as He Hands Out Friendship Bracelets at Taylor Swift's Concert 1 Day After Estranged Daughter Suri's High School Graduation
- Everything to Know About Nicole Kidman's Relationship With Her 2 Eldest Kids Bella and Connor
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," a separate source explained to Page Six last month, noting Suri also was eager to have "her own identity" in order to allow her to "start fresh at college" later this year.
The insider suggested Suri's name change will also help her "avoid the paparazzi" as she prepares to attend Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa., come fall.
It's unclear whether Suri has legally changed her last name from Cruise to Noelle, though she previously used the new moniker in the playbill for her performance in Head Over Heels on Broadway.
While Suri lacks a relationship with her dad, Katie has been nothing but a supportive mom in her daughter's life. During her recent graduation ceremony, Katie proudly cheered Suri on from the audience.
Star spoke to a source about Cruise being at fault for his estranged relationship with his daughter Suri.