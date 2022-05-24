Katie Maloney Reveals She's Been 'On A Date' Since Tom Schwartz Split: 'I Like Going Out & Flirting'

Katie Maloney is on the prowl — sort of. The Vanderpump Rules star got candid about what she has been up to since she and Tom Schwartz went their separate ways after 12 years of marriage.

The reality star, 35, shared that she is not "trying to get a boyfriend," but she is enjoying this time in her life.

"I like going out, flirting, or like I've been on a date," she said on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, adding that she doesn't want to be on the dating apps at the moment.