'I Was Fired': Robyn Dixon Confirms She Won't Be Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

Despite her long history with the network, Dixon made it clear she didn't harbor any resentment toward the decision. "I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show," she explained.

"Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day one," Dixon added. "I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."