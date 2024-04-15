OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Robyn Dixon
OK LogoNEWS

'I Was Fired': Robyn Dixon Confirms She Won't Be Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'

robyn dixon claims axed from the real housewives of potomac
Source: bravo
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Robyn Dixon is not coming back to The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 9.

The Bravo star, 45, announced the news during the Monday, April 15, episode of her "Reasonably Shady" podcast with costar Gizelle Bryant, claiming she was "fired" by Bravo despite being a main cast member on the series since 2016.

Article continues below advertisement
robyn dixon claims axed from the real housewives of potomac
Source: Bravo

Robyn Dixon is not coming back to 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' for Season 9.

"Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon confirmed. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

The mother-of-two was one of the original cast members on the show, alongside Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost.

Article continues below advertisement
robyn dixon claims axed from the real housewives of potomac
Source: bravo

Robyn Dixon claimed she was 'fired' by Bravo.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her long history with the network, Dixon made it clear she didn't harbor any resentment toward the decision. "I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show," she explained.

"Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day one," Dixon added. "I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."

Article continues below advertisement
robyn dixon claims axed from the real housewives of potomac
Source: bravo

Robyn Dixon has been a main cast member on the show since 2016.

MORE ON:
Robyn Dixon
Article continues below advertisement

The entrepreneur came under fire during the latest season after the women tried to confront her about the rumors of her husband, Juan Dixon — with whom she shares sons Corey, 15, and Carter, 14 — stepping out on their marriage. However, she refused to broach the topic.

Although this may be the end of Dixon's time on the series, she always knew what kept the viewers coming back to watch. "I think what we have that some shows might be missing is the humor element," she exclusively told OK! in 2022. "That helps to balance the drama. But we also have plenty of drama!"

Article continues below advertisement
robyn dixon claims axed from the real housewives of potomac
Source: bravo

Robyn Dixon thanked the network and the fans of 'RHOP.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"They [viewers] can either like all of us, or one of us, or two of us," the businesswoman noted. "But at least there's somebody there that they connect to and love. I think people love our interactions in general. It carries the show."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.