'I Was Fired': Robyn Dixon Confirms She Won't Be Returning to 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'
Robyn Dixon is not coming back to The Real Housewives of Potomac for Season 9.
The Bravo star, 45, announced the news during the Monday, April 15, episode of her "Reasonably Shady" podcast with costar Gizelle Bryant, claiming she was "fired" by Bravo despite being a main cast member on the series since 2016.
"Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon confirmed. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."
The mother-of-two was one of the original cast members on the show, alongside Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Katie Rost.
Despite her long history with the network, Dixon made it clear she didn't harbor any resentment toward the decision. "I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I've had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show," she explained.
"Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day one," Dixon added. "I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself."
The entrepreneur came under fire during the latest season after the women tried to confront her about the rumors of her husband, Juan Dixon — with whom she shares sons Corey, 15, and Carter, 14 — stepping out on their marriage. However, she refused to broach the topic.
Although this may be the end of Dixon's time on the series, she always knew what kept the viewers coming back to watch. "I think what we have that some shows might be missing is the humor element," she exclusively told OK! in 2022. "That helps to balance the drama. But we also have plenty of drama!"
"They [viewers] can either like all of us, or one of us, or two of us," the businesswoman noted. "But at least there's somebody there that they connect to and love. I think people love our interactions in general. It carries the show."