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Katie Zacharia Reveals the Biggest Lesson She Learned From Her Whirlwind 5-Day Stint as White House Press Secretary

Image of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Despite her short-lived stint as White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia learned some valuable lessons.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET

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Following her brief, five-day stint as White House Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia shared several key takeaways regarding her ignominious experience.

In an interview published on Monday, October 19, in the New York Post, Zacharia, 42, said her top lesson from the whirlwind experience was to "stay true to your character.”

She explained that she does not regret taking the job. Instead, she noted she wanted to show her children "what courage looks like in the face of criticism" by standing firm in her beliefs and supporting the president even in non-ideal circumstances.

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'Showing My Children What Courage Looks Like in the Face of Criticism'

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Image of Katie Zacharia said she is proud that she took the job to support Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia said she is proud that she took the job to support Donald Trump.

“I’m proud I said yes, stood firm in what I believe, and kept supporting the president even when the circumstances weren’t ideal for me – showing my children what courage looks like in the face of criticism,” she said.

“The biggest lessons are to stay true to your character, focus on the work in front of you, and refuse to be defined by the critics,” she added.

Zacharia admitted she has "a hard time saying 'no' because I want to be a team player," reflecting on how she rushed to get her "ducks in a row" when stepping into the high-pressure role.

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Katie Zacharia Remains 'Proud' Despite Short-Lived Press Secretary Stint

Image of Zacharia admitted she should have 'stepped aside' right after her disastrous debut.
Source: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Katie Zacharia admitted she should have 'stepped aside' right after her disastrous debut.

Speaking on Fox News after her exit, she acknowledged that she "probably should have stepped aside" during her sole, highly scrutinized press briefing instead of taking questions without sufficient time to prepare.

She noted that she could have restricted her first appearance to a brief introduction rather than a full Q&A session.

Despite intense scrutiny over her first briefing and legal credentials, Zacharia emphasized that she remains "proud" to have accepted the position.

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'Answering the President’s Call to Serve Was an Honor'

Image of Zacharia said 'answering the president's call to serve was an honor.'
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia said 'answering the president's call to serve was an honor.'

"Answering the president’s call to serve was an honor, and my kids were able to see their mom step up for one of the most sought-after jobs in the world,” she said.

White House and administration sources told ABC News that Zacharia is moving into a different position within the administration, though the specific title and responsibilities have not yet been made public.

A senior White House official told NPR that Zacharia is "transitioning out" of her press secretary position, while sources told ABC News that she will move "into a new role in the administration that will be announced at a later date."

Katie Zacharia to Stay on Donald Trump's Team in 'Some Form'

Image of Trump said Zacharia will continue to serve in his administration in 'some form.'
Source: MEGA,@KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Donald Trump said Katie Zacharia will continue to serve in his administration in 'some form.'

When reporters asked whether Zacharia would remain with his team, President Donald Trump explicitly confirmed her continued involvement, saying, "Yeah, in some form."

Before her short stint as press secretary, Zacharia worked as a communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group (Truth Social) and previously served briefly at the Department of Homeland Security.

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