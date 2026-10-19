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Katie Zacharia's Exposed Texts Show She Pushed for 'Disastrous' Fox News Interviews That Led to Her Ouster as Press Secretary: Report

Image of Katie Zacharia
Source: MEGA

Axed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia reportedly pushed for the media blitz that led to her ousting.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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A new report claimed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia personally pushed to book the brutal Fox News interviews that preceded her departure from the gig after a five-day tenure.

Internal communications indicated that Zacharia personally coordinated these appearances, which critics have blasted as downright "disastrous," and she has refuted initial claims that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles orchestrated the media rollout.

According to leaked text messages, Zacharia aggressively pursued camera time to reshape the narrative after a widely criticized White House podium debut.

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Katie Zacharia's Texts Exposed

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Image of Katie Zacharia reportedly said she wanted to go on Fox to prove herself.
Source: MEGA

Katie Zacharia reportedly said she wanted to go on Fox to prove herself.

On Wednesday, October 14, Zacharia messaged a White House official stating, “I'd like to do news hits morning and evening,” to secure bookings on Sean Hannity's series and Fox & Friends. Records showed she was seeking TV appearances as early as Tuesday evening.

She appeared on Hannity’s show on Thursday, October 15, where she awkwardly tried to defend herself as the host pushed back.

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Image of Trump-loyalist Sean Hannity aggressively pressed Zacharia in a disastrous interview that led to her firing.
Source: MEGA

Trump-loyalist Sean Hannity aggressively pressed Zacharia in a disastrous interview that led to her firing.

“Given the fact that I’d been on the job less than maybe eight hours and had a briefing book in the morning, I feel like I did my very best, Sean, to deliver for the American people that day,” she told Hannity during their now-viral chat.

“Am I hearing that you think the staff should have prepped you better?” Hannity asked.

These internal communications directly contradict earlier speculation that Wiles orchestrated the unsteady media blitz as a "sanctioned hit" to expose Zacharia's vulnerabilities and force her out.

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Image of Hannity grilled Zacharia over her credentials and her rocky debut.
Source: MEGA

Hannity grilled Zacharia over her credentials and her rocky debut.

Critics and commentators expressed shock and amusement that Hannity — a hyper-loyal supporter of President Donald Trump and his administration — grilled Zacharia about her legal credentials and rocky debut.

Journalist Yashar Ali remarked on X that it was difficult to imagine Hannity taking that tone unless he knew it reflected what Trump or others wanted.

Semafor’s Max Tani highlighted that asking real questions instead of defending her was "pretty notable.”

When Was She Fired?

Image of Zacharia was fired while she was doing an interview with the 'Wall Street Journal.'
Source: MEGA

Zacharia was fired while she was doing an interview with the 'Wall Street Journal.'

Matt Rein, an influencer director at the Democratic National Committee, posted that Zacharia was "cooked" during the segment.

Rein was right.

According to the newspaper, Zacharia was in the middle of a Wall Street Journal interview on Friday, October 16, when she was called away just after she told reporters, "There are no staffing changes that are happening."

According to the Journal, Senior Trump adviser Jason Miller told her that Vice President J.D. Vance wanted to talk. Zacharia left to speak with Vance and never returned, and her firing was announced shortly after.

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