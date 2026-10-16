Katie Zacharia Grilled by Sean Hannity as Critics Think He Was 'Unimpressed' With Her Answers: 'She's Cooked'

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New press secretary Katie Zacharia failed to impress Fox News Trump loyalist Sean Hannity in a bumbling interview. Hannity shifted from initially defending the novice 41-year-old Zacharia to aggressively questioning her during a Thursday, October 15, on-air interview regarding what he described as her “widely panned” 14-minute debut briefing. During the tense exchange, Zacharia attributed her rough performance to a lack of preparation time and conceded she should have avoided taking questions, while also addressing scrutiny over her legal credentials.

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'I Really Stepped Up'

I have a feeling Donald Trump called Sean Hannity and told him to assassinate her. And he did. This is the entire interview with the soon to be fired Katie Zacharia. It’s worth it. https://t.co/lBBkGcM7vO — Evan (@daviddunn177) October 16, 2026 Source: @daviddunn177/x Katie Zacharia said she had 'very little prep time.'

"What I feel is I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time," Zacharia expressed. An unimpressed Hannity, 64, admitted it sounded like she was blaming the White House for the fiasco. "Well, I believe at that time I could've just given a brief intro and said, 'I'm here to introduce myself, and I want to engage with the press corps,'" Zacharia explained. The Fox host then began grilling her about her dubious claims that she passed the bar exam, which reports say she did not.

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Sean Hannity Grills Sean Hannity

Source: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM ;MEGA Hannity pressed Zacharia on her claims of being a a lawyer.

"You said you consulted with many people and they advised you that it was okay to call yourself a lawyer but not an attorney, correct?" Hannity asked. “Correct,” she replied. Hannity then jumped on a gotcha moment, citing a CNN report showing Zacharia shared at least 15 social media posts identifying her as an attorney. "I think they were retweets, and I corrected the record and said that they're not endorsing the title; they were retweets of a title that had been given," Zacharia sputtered.

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'I Never Intended to Go Into the Practice of Law'

Source: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM Zacharia seemingly didn't impress Hannity, who continued to press her on her claims.

The host wasn’t having it and launched into a series of questions about her claims. "Why not just say 'I went to Pepperdine Law School and then took a different career path? And I took the bar once and didn't pass it?" Hannity asked. "Why get into this long, drawn out definition between the difference between a lawyer and an attorney? 'Cause I don't think most people see much of a distinction. Why didn't you just say, 'I never practiced law?'" The amateur press secretary tried to explain the confusion with a long response. "Well, Sean, when I moved back from the United States, I didn't retake the bar. I had four kids in six years," she spilled. "I never intended to go into the practice of law. When I was at, when I went to go engage in media and give legal analysis, I consulted attorneys and legal professionals as to whether or not they agreed that I could be labeled a lawyer, both because I had a valid Juris Doctor from a good law school, a reputable law school, Pepperdine Law School, and in conjunction with the fact that I did have actual substantive legal experience. I wasn't providing any legal analysis, Sean, or excuse me, legal advice. I wasn't being paid for legal advice. I was giving a general review of the legal circumstances surrounding it."

Katie Zacharia Gets Mocked

Source: MEGA One social media critic thinks Donald Trump called Hannity and told him 'to assassinate' her on TV.