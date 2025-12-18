Michelle Branch Unknowingly Left a Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Freak Off' Party Early to Get Tacos With Owen Wilson

Article continues below advertisement

Singer Michelle Branch was one of the celebrities on the guest list of an exclusive Sean “Diddy” Combs party, but even she didn’t know what was really going down behind closed doors. The “Everywhere” artist, 42, made the confession while watching the 50 Cent-produced documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, sharing a screenshot of text messages between herself and former Wreckers duo partner Jessica Harp on her Instagram Stories.

Michelle Branch Confessed to Attending Diddy Party

Source: MEGA Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp reflected on once attending a Sean 'Diddy' Combs party.

“Not me watching the Diddy docuseries and realizing that one of the freak-offs absolutely happened this night,” Harp, 43, wrote, including a photo of the 2004 event that happened following the MTV VMAs.

Michelle Branch and Jessica Harp Ended the Evening With Owen Wilson

Source: MEGA Many A-listers have spoken out about attending Sean 'Diddy' Comb's parties.

“I don’t remember why we left but so glad our night was smoking weed and eating tacos with Owen Wilson instead,” Harp continued. Although the duo did not share further details about their night with the Wedding Crashers actor, 57, many celebrities – including Khloé Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and LeBron James – have spoken about extravagant nights partying with the Bad Boy Records mogul, 56, without realizing that something more nefarious was happening behind the scenes.

Sean Diddy Combs Reportedly Spent $500,000 on 'Freak Offs'

Source: MEGA A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs spoke out about planning the 'freak-offs.'

“Freak offs” was the term the “Last Night” singer called his s-- parties, which reportedly could cost about $500,000 per night and would begin normally before becoming sexual as the evening progressed. "Everywhere you looked, you’d see yourself reflected again and again," the party planner recalled to a news outlet of the rapper wanting mirrors from floor to ceiling. "You can imagine what it would look like when people are naked and having s-- on the floor, on the couches, wherever."

Party Planner Alleges S-- Workers Were Present

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegedly hired s-- workers at his infamous 'freak-off' parties.

The hefty price tag included food, expensive alcohol and extravagant entertainment, including everything from "dancers and acrobats" to live animals and other performers. However, the party planner said of Combs' staff, "He was hiring both men and women who called themselves ‘models,’ but it seemed obvious, at least to me, that they were actually s-- workers." "It was definitely a vibe he wanted to put out there, that everywhere you looked there would be s-- happening," the insider continued. "It was wall-to-wall debauchery."

