12 Rumored Replacements for Katy Perry on 'American Idol': From Taylor Swift to Jelly Roll
Doja Cat
Doja Cat, whose fans have branded her the Katy Perry of her generation, is among the rumored replacements for the "Dark Horse" singer on American Idol. Her name also appears on Billboard's poll, which lets the show's viewers pick the best replacement for Perry.
Among the eight choices — though one is tagged as "other" — Doja Cat currently ranks last with 1.57 percent of the total votes.
Dua Lipa
Jelly Roll
Perry picked Jelly Roll as the musician she would want to replace her on the show during her interview with E! News.
"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," she said. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, who ranks third on the Billboard poll with 21.66 percent of the total votes, appears on the list of potential replacements for Perry.
A source told the Daily Mail that the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer could be a good fit after serving as a judge on American Idol's Seasons 10 and 11.
"A return from the past is on the cards," said the source. "J.Lo will be asked to come back. When people come back, things work... people like nostalgia, and people like Jen. It would be a big get to get her back."
Jordin Sparks
American Idol Season 6 winner expressed her desire to replace Perry and become the next American Idol judge.
In a February 16 post on X, Sparks wrote, "Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I'm putting my name in the hat!"
Kelly Clarkson
Even Perry's fellow judge Lionel Richie has someone in mind as they prepare to say goodbye to the "E.T." singer.
After an April episode of the show, Richie told ET why the first-ever American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, would be the perfect musician to join the series.
"Finding someone to replace Katy with a sense of humor, it's gotta be fun but no ego because we're gonna insult each other so much," he said.
Richie added, "I didn't want to bring that up. Not only did I think about it, I slipped important notes. You know what I'm saying, Kelly, we've been together a long time. Kelly, if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there. Big fan!"
Meghan Trainor
Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest approved the idea of working with Meghan Trainor on the show when they spoke with ET.
"I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun," Bryan said. "[She's] real witty, so certainly."
Meanwhile, Seacrest explained, "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous."
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus currently dominates the top spot of Billboard's poll with 28.26 percent of votes, and sources claim American Idol executives want her to be in the judge's chair.
"There is a push for Miley," the insider told the U.S Sun. "Several producers feel she would be 'perfect' to judge the show and get headlines like Katy."
The source continued, "She is a younger star with an audience that has grown up with her as Hannah Montana and is a celebrated pop star in her own right."
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj's fans also think she may be perfect to become part of the franchise, though the poll only has 4.05 percent of votes for her as of press time.
Shakira
Shakira made it to the Deuxmoi report and the Billboard poll, with 9.89 percent of the voters approving her appearance on American Idol. Fans said she could be on the judge's seat since she has released her new album, and being on the show would be the best way to promote it.
Taylor Swift
Amid her busy schedule due to her album releases and the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has also been named as one of the contenders for Perry's position.
"She will be offered the job," a source told the Daily Mail. "That is a long shot. They are just thinking about what would be the best-case scenario, namely to get the biggest star in the world. But they aren't holding their breath on getting Taylor."
Tori Kelly
After mentoring American Idol contestants before the Top 24 show of the current season, Tori Kelly sparked rumors she would replace Perry soon.
"When I got the call from American Idol to be a mentor, I was so excited because I just remember being 16 years old auditioning for this very show. So it was a very full circle moment for me to realize, 'Oh, you have something to give now,'" Kelly said about her work as a mentor.