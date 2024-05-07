12 Rumored Replacements for Katy Perry on 'American Idol': From Taylor Swift to Jelly Roll

Even Perry's fellow judge Lionel Richie has someone in mind as they prepare to say goodbye to the "E.T." singer.

After an April episode of the show, Richie told ET why the first-ever American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson, would be the perfect musician to join the series.

"Finding someone to replace Katy with a sense of humor, it's gotta be fun but no ego because we're gonna insult each other so much," he said.

Richie added, "I didn't want to bring that up. Not only did I think about it, I slipped important notes. You know what I'm saying, Kelly, we've been together a long time. Kelly, if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there. Big fan!"