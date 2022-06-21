Cafe Worker Argues With Katy Perry Over A Table — And She Tips Her For 'Treating Her Like An Every Day Person'

“POV: Katy Perry comes into your cafe and you don’t recognise her and argue over a table,” she wrote in her TikTok video. “Then she tips and hugs you for treating her like an every day person.”

"She came in to get breakfast with her family and we didn’t have a table available 😅," she added.

Another video shared photos from the encounter. "How about an article from the Daily Mail instead," a caption from a video read.

Of course, users appreciated that the girl didn't make a big deal out of seeing a celebrity out and about. “Ok but hear me out celebrities SHOULD wait like the rest of us,” one user wrote, while another added, “Why shouldn’t she wait? She’s a normal person."

People also praised the mom-of-one for not acting like she's above everyone else. One person said, "at least she handled it so nicely though," while another added, "I love a humble queen."

A third shared, "she needed to be humbled."