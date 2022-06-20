Dissed! Katy Perry Didn't Wish Orlando Bloom A Happy Father's Day — But He Sent Her Flowers On Mother's Day
Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom going through a rough patch? The singer, 37, didn't post about her man on Father's Day, which was on Sunday, June 19.
However, in May, the actor, 45, made sure to give the "Roar" songstress, who is Daisy Dove's mama, some flowers, which she shared on social media.
As OK! previously reported, the brunette babe attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, but she wasn't wearing her gorgeous ruby engagement ring. Additionally, while appearing on American Idol, fans quickly pointed out that she wasn't sporting any jewelry on any of her fingers.
The duo started dating from January 2016 to March 2017, but they later called it quits. Fortunately, they got back together in February 2018, and Bloom proposed to the pop star in February 2019.
Since then, it seems like the pair have been more in love than ever — especially after they welcomed Daisy in August 2020.
"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she said of their tot. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there. I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it. There's a wholeness that has happened."
Now that Daisy is growing up before her eyes, Perry is happy that gets to witness these crucial moments.
"One of my favorite things to do is ride bikes and so I got to ride bikes with my daughter this morning to breakfast," she previously told Entertainment Tonight of their Mother's Day plans. "We woke up, we were on the bicycle, it was beautiful. We rode by the beach and then we went to a fabulous breakfast. ...I had a really nice time and created just a beautiful memory in the California sun."
Perry added, "I love being a mom. It’s the best decision I ever made for my life."