Dissed! Katy Perry Didn't Wish Orlando Bloom A Happy Father's Day — But He Sent Her Flowers On Mother's Day

The duo started dating from January 2016 to March 2017, but they later called it quits. Fortunately, they got back together in February 2018, and Bloom proposed to the pop star in February 2019.

Since then, it seems like the pair have been more in love than ever — especially after they welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

"I always felt like I was walking around with a little bit of pain in my heart concerning love," she said of their tot. "And my fiancé has done a great job at really helping to mend that. But this just went underneath all that and got so deep. It's just there, that love is there. I'd heard about unconditional love, but now I'm really experiencing it. There's a wholeness that has happened."