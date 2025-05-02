Katy Perry’s Friends Were 'Nervous' About Her Blue Origin Flight — But Singer 'Didn’t Seem the Least Bit Afraid': 'She Had Total Confidence'

“It really was a dream come true for Katy, she’d been wanting to go to space for as long as she can remember,” a source dished. “A lot of people in her world were quite nervous for her, because of course there are huge risks, but Katy didn’t seem the least bit afraid. She had total confidence that this would go off without a hitch and she feels beyond lucky and honored to have been chosen to be a part of it.”

“She was in great shape mentally and physically for it, but it still took a lot of training to prepare, which was a thrill in and of itself,” they added.

After Richard Benson went into space a few years ago, the insider noted Perry started “enquiring about how she could go and what it would cost,” making it a “no-brainer” for her to jet there when she was invited by Lauren Sánchez.