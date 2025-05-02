Katy Perry’s Friends Were 'Nervous' About Her Blue Origin Flight — But Singer 'Didn’t Seem the Least Bit Afraid': 'She Had Total Confidence'
Katy Perry recently went into space on the Blue Origin flight and, according to an insider, she wasn’t the least bit afraid.
“It really was a dream come true for Katy, she’d been wanting to go to space for as long as she can remember,” a source dished. “A lot of people in her world were quite nervous for her, because of course there are huge risks, but Katy didn’t seem the least bit afraid. She had total confidence that this would go off without a hitch and she feels beyond lucky and honored to have been chosen to be a part of it.”
“She was in great shape mentally and physically for it, but it still took a lot of training to prepare, which was a thrill in and of itself,” they added.
After Richard Benson went into space a few years ago, the insider noted Perry started “enquiring about how she could go and what it would cost,” making it a “no-brainer” for her to jet there when she was invited by Lauren Sánchez.
While she’s taken a lot of criticism for the trip — with many deeming it an expensive waste of money that most can’t afford and unnecessary — Perry defended herself on the opening night of her Lifetimes tour in Mexico, asking the audience if anyone had ever called their dreams crazy.
“Katy loves taking on new challenges and she had the full support of Orlando [Bloom], who coached her through different meditations that she used to keep herself calm during the take-off,” the source also shared about her man.
Perry has been in the spotlight as of late, as she's been getting slammed for her Lifetimes tour after footage went viral on social media.
In particular, people took up an issue with her choreography, which included her having a mock sword fight and doing odd movements.
"Katy Perry needs to retire it's getting sad to watch," one X user admitted, while another wrote, "She needs to cancel this tour before it cancels her career I’m so serious."
"She looks possessed," agreed a third individual, while a fourth confessed, "I didn't even know who this train wreck was until I scrolled down into the comments."
Perry has not responded publicly to criticism of her tour.
In Touch initially spoke to the insider regarding Perry.