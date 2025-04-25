'She Needs to Retire': Katy Perry Called a 'Train Wreck' as Videos of Her 'Cringe' Tour Performance Go Viral — Watch
Did Katy Perry lose her spark?
After the singer kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City, videos of her performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.
In particular, people took up an issue with her choreography, which included her having a mock sword fight and doing odd movements.
"Katy Perry needs to retire it's getting sad to watch," one X user admitted, while another wrote, "She needs to cancel this tour before it cancels her career I’m so serious."
"She looks possessed," agreed a third individual, while a fourth confessed, "I didn't even know who this train wreck was until I scrolled down into the comments."
The mom-of-one, 40, was already in the midst of controversy when her tour kicked off, as she was one of six women aboard the all-female Blue Origin space flight on April 14. The quick trip — which Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez were also a part of — was heavily criticized by everyday people and fellow celebrities.
"That space mission this morning? That’s end time s---. Like, this is beyond parody," model Emily Ratajkowski said. "That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?”
Olivia Munn also dissed the flight, asking, “What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous."
"Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind," the actress continued. "What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"
King hit back at the drama on CBS Mornings, noting people should do more research before attacking them.
"We use space technology all the time ... every time a flight goes up, they get some type of information that can be used for something else," she explained. "So I wish people would do more due diligence. And then my question is, have y’all been to space? Go to space or go to Blue Origin and see what they do and then come back and say, 'This is a terrible thing.'"
Other people appeared to only make fun of Perry, such as Martha Stewart, who posted a photo of herself from when she went on G-Force One to "experience what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity."
She added to her caption, "Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?" which are lyrics from Perry's song "Firework."
The official X account of fast food chain Wendy's also targeted the pop star, as after a tweet revealed Perry returned to Earth, they replied, "Can we send her back?"