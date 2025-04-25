'She Needs to Retire': Katy Perry Called a 'Train Wreck' as Videos of Her 'Cringe' Tour Performance Go Viral — Watch

Social media users were shocked when they saw the weird dance moves Katy Perry showed off on her Lifetimes Tour.

After the singer kicked off her Lifetimes Tour in Mexico City, videos of her performance went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Katy Perry was mocked on social media for the 'cringe' dance moves she did on her new tour.

In particular, people took up an issue with her choreography, which included her having a mock sword fight and doing odd movements.

"Katy Perry needs to retire it's getting sad to watch," one X user admitted, while another wrote, "She needs to cancel this tour before it cancels her career I’m so serious."

"She looks possessed," agreed a third individual, while a fourth confessed, "I didn't even know who this train wreck was until I scrolled down into the comments."