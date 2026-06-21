Katy Perry Jokes Her Chest Is Too Big to Fit Back in Her 2009 Skimpy Concert Tour Outfit: Watch

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Katy Perry got nostalgic during her recent concert where she revealed she fit back into her 2009 tour outfit. The pop star, 41, donned a tight green and pink sparkly two-piece and white knee-high socks for her show on June 20.

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“Essa roupa eu usei em 2009 na minha primeira vez em Lisboa. E ainda cabe em mim… exceto pelos meus peitos.” 🤪 pic.twitter.com/MgvDgcYJnp — Tudo Katy (@tudokatysite) June 20, 2026 Source: @tudokatysite/X Katy Perry showed off her figure at her concert.

Perry joked to the crowd that her chest can't really fit well in the tight bustier top from 17 years ago, despite the rest of the outfit adjusting just right on her thin frame. "This outfit I wore in 2009 on my first time in Lisbon. And it still fits me... except for my b----," the "California Gurls" crooner said as she pranced around the stage.

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Katy Perry's 2011 Track 'The One That Got Away' Recently Went Viral on Social Media

Source: @tudokatysite/X The pop star donned an outfit she wore back in 2009.

She opened up at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris, earlier this month where she discussed her music going viral years after its release. “The nature of the internet is really interesting,” Perry said. "You can try to be viral all you want and set yourself on fire, but literally the smallest, silliest nothing becomes viral, and it’s like, okay, well, the wave is coming, so ride it.”

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Source: @tudokatysite/X Katy Perry's sparkly ensemble consisted of pink bows.

Her 2011 hit "The One That Got Away" has found a new life on TikTok in recent months as the song grew in popularity. The track soon topped the Billboard Global charts, with Perry calling the resurgence “amazing."

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Have Been Dating Since Mid-2025

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut on June 8.

"I mean, I’m grateful I get to wake up every day. Period. Grateful that this is my job. I just have a big, intentional gratitude always, surrounding me at all times. This is a cherry on top," she added. Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut on June 8 at her movie premiere. "I am very in love. And actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite," she also gushed at her film launch. "Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life... there were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, I made a promise to my daughter, I made a promise to myself," Perry confessed.

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Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau started dating last year.