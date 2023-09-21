10 of Katy Perry's Ex-Boyfriends — From Russell Brand to Orlando Bloom and More

In 2006, Perry struck a romance with Travie McCoy. They worked together on the "Cupid's Chokehold" music video and continued dating until she got more famous when "I Kissed a Girl" was released.

Although she called it quits via email, McCoy knew his struggle with drug addiction contributed to their breakup.

"She wasn't stupid. She knew when I was f----- up," he said during a 2012 Behind the Music special. "I chose drugs over our relationship. As things started taking off for her, the more I started to doubt my role in her life. There were times I felt like a stepping ladder."