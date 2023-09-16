Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Abuse by 4 Women Following Video Denial

One victim revealed that she was supposedly raped by the celeb in his Los Angeles home. Text messages from the day of the incident read, "When a girl say[s] NO it means no," to which Brand replied, "very sorry."

A second woman divulged that the Bedtime Stories alum allegedly assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16. She claimed the two had a relationship that lasted about three months, where he would refer to her as "the child." The victim alleged Brand "forced his penis down her throat" as she tried to push him off of her and punched him in the stomach.