Russell Brand Accused of Rape, Sexual Assault and Abuse by 4 Women Following Video Denial
Four women have come forward against Russell Brand.
The women, who have chosen to stay anonymous, have accused the British star of rape, sexual assault, abuse and bullying. The alleged incidents occurred at the height of the actor's fame between 2006 and 2013.
One victim revealed that she was supposedly raped by the celeb in his Los Angeles home. Text messages from the day of the incident read, "When a girl say[s] NO it means no," to which Brand replied, "very sorry."
A second woman divulged that the Bedtime Stories alum allegedly assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16. She claimed the two had a relationship that lasted about three months, where he would refer to her as "the child." The victim alleged Brand "forced his penis down her throat" as she tried to push him off of her and punched him in the stomach.
A third person claimed Brand assaulted her when she worked with him in Los Angeles. The 48-year-old apparently threatened to take legal action against her if she came forward with her story.
The fourth victim also claimed assault and shared Brand had been physically and emotionally abusive towards her.
These accusations came after years of reporters interviewing hundreds of sources who knew or worked with Brand. The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches collectively investigated the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star.
As OK! previously reported, while the outlets released the news on Saturday, September 16, on Friday, September 15, Brand himself denied the allegations in a video he shared to social media.
"I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," he began in the footage. "But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous. Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny," Brand noted.
"Now, I don't want to get into this any further, because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I'm being attacked and plainly they are working very closely together," he added about the media outlets who have investigated the allegations.