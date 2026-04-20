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Katy Perry Caught Grabbing Teen Justin Bieber's Backside in 'Disturbing' Resurfaced Clip Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo of Katy Perry and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry was caught embracing Justin Bieber's backside in a resurfaced video from 2012.

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April 20 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

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A resurfaced video of Katy Perry grabbing a teenage Justin Bieber raised eyebrows online as sexual assault allegations continue to swirl.

A then-18-year-old Bieber and Perry, who was 27 at the time, were seen meeting backstage in resurfaced footage shared via X from Capital’s Summertime Ball in London in 2012.

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Source: @ItsKingSlime/X

Katy Perry was seen grabbing Justin Bieber's backside in resurfaced footage from 2012.

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Katy Perry Grabbed Justin Bieber's Backside in Resurfaced Video

Photo of Katy Perry seemingly mouthed 'Sorry Selena' in reference to Justin Bieber's then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry seemingly mouthed 'Sorry Selena' in reference to Justin Bieber's then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

As they hugged, Perry used her hand to embrace the Canadian singer's backside, seemingly mouthing, "Sorry Selena," referring to Bieber's then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

The footage went viral, with many users sharing their reactions in light of the recent sexual assault allegations involving the "California Gurls" artist.

"The old clips of Katy grabbing 18-year-old Bieber while mouthing 'Sorry Selena' are wild. Now with Ruby Rose dropping those heavy SA allegations from the club (which Katy’s team is calling reckless lies), a lot of this past behavior is hitting different," one critic wrote. "Not a good look."

A second user added, "It’s sad and disgusting at the same time how her presence bothered him and humiliated him."

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Ruby Rose Accused Katy Perry of Sexual Assault

Photo of Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault at a night club in Melbourne, Australia.
Source: Ruby Rose/Threads

Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault at a night club in Melbourne, Australia.

The clip comes nearly one week after Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose accused the "I Kissed a Girl" singer of sexually assaulting her while on a night out more than a decade ago.

“Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks,” Rose, 40, wrote via Threads on April 12. “After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it.”

Rose said she "kept it a secret" as Perry agreed to help her get her "US visa."

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted [sic] on her," Rose described the incident, confirming she has since reached out to report the alleged encounter.

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Katy Perry Denied the Sexual Assault Allegations

Photo of A rep for Katy Perry denied the allegations on April 16.
Source: MEGA

A rep for Katy Perry denied the allegations on April 16.

Perry's rep denied the allegations in a statement one day later, calling them "categorically false," but also “dangerous, reckless lies.”

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” her rep told a news outlet on April 16.

Ruby Rose Filed a Police Report

Image of Ruby Rose filed a police report after accusing Katy Perry of sexual assault.
Source: MEGA

Ruby Rose filed a police report after accusing Katy Perry of sexual assault.

On April 17, Rose gave her followers an update after filing a police report.

“As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports,” she wrote via Threads. “This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved. It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief.”

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