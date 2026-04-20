Katy Perry Caught Grabbing Teen Justin Bieber's Backside in 'Disturbing' Resurfaced Clip Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
April 20 2026, Published 6:25 p.m. ET
A resurfaced video of Katy Perry grabbing a teenage Justin Bieber raised eyebrows online as sexual assault allegations continue to swirl.
A then-18-year-old Bieber and Perry, who was 27 at the time, were seen meeting backstage in resurfaced footage shared via X from Capital’s Summertime Ball in London in 2012.
Katy Perry Grabbed Justin Bieber's Backside in Resurfaced Video
As they hugged, Perry used her hand to embrace the Canadian singer's backside, seemingly mouthing, "Sorry Selena," referring to Bieber's then-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
The footage went viral, with many users sharing their reactions in light of the recent sexual assault allegations involving the "California Gurls" artist.
"The old clips of Katy grabbing 18-year-old Bieber while mouthing 'Sorry Selena' are wild. Now with Ruby Rose dropping those heavy SA allegations from the club (which Katy’s team is calling reckless lies), a lot of this past behavior is hitting different," one critic wrote. "Not a good look."
A second user added, "It’s sad and disgusting at the same time how her presence bothered him and humiliated him."
Ruby Rose Accused Katy Perry of Sexual Assault
The clip comes nearly one week after Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose accused the "I Kissed a Girl" singer of sexually assaulting her while on a night out more than a decade ago.
“Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks,” Rose, 40, wrote via Threads on April 12. “After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it.”
Rose said she "kept it a secret" as Perry agreed to help her get her "US visa."
“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted [sic] on her," Rose described the incident, confirming she has since reached out to report the alleged encounter.
- Ruby Rose Gushed Over Her 'Love' for Katy Perry 2 Years After Alleged Sexual Assault Took Place, Resurfaced Interview Reveals
- Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Drama Explodes: Singer Under Investigation After Actress Files Sexual Assault Report Over Alleged 2010 Incident
- Katy Perry Music Video Model's Claims She Exposed His Private Parts at 2012 Party Resurface After Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Katy Perry Denied the Sexual Assault Allegations
Perry's rep denied the allegations in a statement one day later, calling them "categorically false," but also “dangerous, reckless lies.”
“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” her rep told a news outlet on April 16.
Ruby Rose Filed a Police Report
On April 17, Rose gave her followers an update after filing a police report.
“As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports,” she wrote via Threads. “This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved. It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief.”