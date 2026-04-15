Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Sexual Assault Allegations: Manager at Club Reveals What He Witnessed Night of Alleged Incident
April 15 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
The manager who worked at the Melbourne, Australia, nightclub where Ruby Rose claimed she was sexually assaulted by Katy Perry in 2010 is speaking out on what he remembered from that night.
The man confirmed both stars were at the Spice Market and appeared to have "way too much to drink."
The Manager Didn't Witness Any Assault
However, he clarified to The Herald Sun that he didn't see any inappropriate behavior take place and said he wasn't aware of the vomiting incident the actress, 40, claimed happened after the assault.
He added that Rose and the mom-of-one, 41, appeared to be on good terms when they left for the night but still appeared very drunk.
Inside Ruby Rose's Allegations Against Katy Perry
As OK! reported, Rose made the allegations on Sunday, April 12, after the pop star's appearance at Coachella 2026 went viral.
"Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she penned on Instagram's Threads.
"She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," the Orange Is the New Black star claimed.
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Rose admitted she made the incident seem like a "funny little drunk story" because she didn't know what else to do.
"Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," she confessed. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."
Ruby Rose Filed a Police Report
Though she never reported the alleged incident when it happened, Rose decided to do so recently, revealing she finalized her statements to police on Tuesday, April 14.
Now that everything is submitted, she explained she's no "longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."
"It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," she expressed. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
Katy Perry Is Under Investigation
Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police confirmed on Tuesday, April 14, that they're investigating the situation.
"Melbourne Sexual Offenses and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," he told a news outlet. "Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s Central Business District."
The "E.T." singer's rep denied the claims, stating, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies."
"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.," the message added.