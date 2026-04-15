Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Sexual Assault Allegations: Manager at Club Reveals What He Witnessed Night of Alleged Incident

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The manager who worked at the Melbourne, Australia, nightclub where Ruby Rose claimed she was sexually assaulted by Katy Perry in 2010 is speaking out on what he remembered from that night. The man confirmed both stars were at the Spice Market and appeared to have "way too much to drink."

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The Manager Didn't Witness Any Assault

Source: @rubyrose/instagram The manager who was working the night of the alleged sexual assault revealed he didn't see any inappropriate behavior occur.

However, he clarified to The Herald Sun that he didn't see any inappropriate behavior take place and said he wasn't aware of the vomiting incident the actress, 40, claimed happened after the assault. He added that Rose and the mom-of-one, 41, appeared to be on good terms when they left for the night but still appeared very drunk.

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Inside Ruby Rose's Allegations Against Katy Perry

Source: mega The nightclub manager said the women seemed fine when they left but still appeared very intoxicated.

As OK! reported, Rose made the allegations on Sunday, April 12, after the pop star's appearance at Coachella 2026 went viral. "Katy Perry sexual [sic] assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she penned on Instagram's Threads. "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," the Orange Is the New Black star claimed.

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Source: rubyrose/threads The Australian star admitted she kept the incident a secret because Katy Perry helped her obtain a U.S. visa.

Rose admitted she made the incident seem like a "funny little drunk story" because she didn't know what else to do. "Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," she confessed. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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Ruby Rose Filed a Police Report

Source: mega The Australian authorities are investigating the situation after Ruby Rose finalized her police report.

Though she never reported the alleged incident when it happened, Rose decided to do so recently, revealing she finalized her statements to police on Tuesday, April 14. Now that everything is submitted, she explained she's no "longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved." "It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," she expressed. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."

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Katy Perry Is Under Investigation

Source: mega The pop star denied Ruby Rose's story, claiming it's full of 'dangerous reckless lies.'