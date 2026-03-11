Katy Perry Slammed for 'Grim' and 'Truly Evil' Response to Fan Who Said They 'Don't 'Want to Be Here Anymore'

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry is being dragged for her response to a fan who appeared depressed on social media. On March 10, a user on X penned a tweet alongside a photo of the singer, 41, lying on a couch looking sad while a dog hovered over her.

Katy Perry's Weird Response to a Fan Went Viral

I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world 🥲 like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket 😭 pic.twitter.com/h4fCt80yge — Ria 🩹 (@neverreallyria) March 10, 2026 Source: @neverreallyria/X A fan tweeted out to Katy Perry over concert tickets.

"I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket," the person wrote. The "I Kissed a Girl" crooner replied back: "But I am looking forward to seeing you!" The questionable response caused massive backlash from other users, and people slammed her for the seemingly heartless answer.

Users Blasted the Singer's Questionable Tweet

"This is so grim. Not even an offer of a free ticket or help offered… girl," someone shook their head. "Truely evil. Not even a hang in there just guilt over reselling the ticket to survive and the sheep all thinking that’s a reasonable response. Madness," one person chimed in. "Girl, then give her a free ticket. The f---?" another person wondered about Perry.

Katy Perry Lost a Lawsuit Against a Fashion Designer on March 11

Source: MEGA The pop star recently lost a lawsuit against designer Katie Perry Taylor.

"God, you are so out of touch. Someone is clearly going through it and your best response is 'but im looking forward to seeing you!' Gross. Do better," a fan added. "No offer to help? no free ticket or even a 'i love you'…greedy a-- only care about the money. what a flop," another person blasted the pop star. The criticism comes amid Perry's recent lawsuit loss against Katie Perry Taylor, an Australian fashion designer. The "Dark Horse" singer sued the stylist in 2008 over trademarking the name for her "Katie Perry" clothing label.

Source: MEGA The case between Katy Perry and the stylist had been ongoing since 2008.