or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Katy Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry Slammed for 'Grim' and 'Truly Evil' Response to Fan Who Said They 'Don't 'Want to Be Here Anymore'

image of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry was blasted for her 'truly evil' response to a fan who seems to be struggling.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Published 2:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry is being dragged for her response to a fan who appeared depressed on social media.

On March 10, a user on X penned a tweet alongside a photo of the singer, 41, lying on a couch looking sad while a dog hovered over her.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry's Weird Response to a Fan Went Viral

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @neverreallyria/X

A fan tweeted out to Katy Perry over concert tickets.

"I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket," the person wrote.

The "I Kissed a Girl" crooner replied back: "But I am looking forward to seeing you!"

The questionable response caused massive backlash from other users, and people slammed her for the seemingly heartless answer.

Article continues below advertisement

Users Blasted the Singer's Questionable Tweet

image of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

'I so badly don’t wanna be here anymore. I’m not cut out for this world like I cannot afford to live at this rate and I’m so close to selling my Katy ticket,' the sad fan tweeted.

"This is so grim. Not even an offer of a free ticket or help offered… girl," someone shook their head.

"Truely evil. Not even a hang in there just guilt over reselling the ticket to survive and the sheep all thinking that’s a reasonable response. Madness," one person chimed in.

"Girl, then give her a free ticket. The f---?" another person wondered about Perry.

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Lost a Lawsuit Against a Fashion Designer on March 11

image of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

The pop star recently lost a lawsuit against designer Katie Perry Taylor.

"God, you are so out of touch. Someone is clearly going through it and your best response is 'but im looking forward to seeing you!' Gross. Do better," a fan added.

"No offer to help? no free ticket or even a 'i love you'…greedy a-- only care about the money. what a flop," another person blasted the pop star.

The criticism comes amid Perry's recent lawsuit loss against Katie Perry Taylor, an Australian fashion designer. The "Dark Horse" singer sued the stylist in 2008 over trademarking the name for her "Katie Perry" clothing label.

image of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

The case between Katy Perry and the stylist had been ongoing since 2008.

In 2009, Taylor received a letter from Perry's lawyers. "All I remember is looking at this paper that said, cease and desist. Stop sale of your clothes, stop any website, and stop any advertising material," the designer told CNN on March 11.

"I remember, bursting into tears and thinking, what is this all about? I haven’t done anything wrong," she recalled. Australia’s High Court ruled on Wednesday that Taylor now has the right to manufacture and sell clothes under her own name.

“Honestly, it kind of feels like a dream,” Taylor said after she was notified of the ruling. “I keep thinking, like, oh my god, has this actually happened?”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.