OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Katy Perry
NEWS

Katy Perry Roasted for Dropping Birthday Cake on the Floor as Dancers Eat the Remnants: 'Such a Waste'

Photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA/@katherinejaayne/X

Katy Perry got dragged online for hurling her birthday cake across the room.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Katy Perry's birthday cake is the one that got away.

In a now-viral video, the pop star, 41, dropped the celebratory dessert backstage at her Lifetimes Tour. After she blew out the candles on a sheet cake, Perry attempted to throw it at a man wearing a suit across the room — instead, the treat collapsed on the floor.

Image of Katy Perry dropped her birthday cake on the floor.
Source: @katherinejaayne/X

Katy Perry dropped her birthday cake on the floor.

As the singer burst into laughter, her backup dancers knelt down and scooped up cake with their bare hands.

Fans were baffled by the mishap, particularly one person who alleged that her mother made the dessert.

"My mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, I'm genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this," the X user wrote.

Image of Katy Perry's backup dancer ate her birthday cake off the ground.
Source: @katherinejaayne/X

Katy Perry's backup dancer ate her birthday cake off the ground.

"I wonder what having that mindset is like, to just throw away a whole cake everyone could’ve enjoyed… and then leaving that mess on the floor for someone else to clean up cause I know d--- well she ain’t pick up no broom and mop after lol," one person critiqued.

Another quipped, "Never understand why people throw or push people’s faces into them, such a waste 😞."

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Catastrophic Concert Moment

Image of Katy Perry is on her Lifetimes Tour.
Source: @katherinejaayne/X

Katy Perry is on her Lifetimes Tour.

This is not Perry's first viral disaster. On Friday, July 18, the musician was flying over the stage at her Lifetimes Tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., when her butterfly prop fell to the ground. She joked about the moment after the show on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her shocked facial expression.

"Goodnight San Fran," she captioned the photo.

"Honestly she handled that very well," an X user credited the star.

"You can’t say she didn’t manage it effectively," another agreed.

Katy Perry's Blue Origin Space Flight Controversy

Image of Katy Perry flew to space.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry flew to space.

The "Roar" artist also faced criticism in April following her participation in the first all-female Blue Origin space flight. She rendered haters who thought she was unworthy of the honor "unhinged and unhealed."

"Please know I am ok, I have done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me," Perry shared on social media. "My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer: 'No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself.'"

She added, "I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed."

