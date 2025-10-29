Katy Perry Roasted for Dropping Birthday Cake on the Floor as Dancers Eat the Remnants: 'Such a Waste'

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry's birthday cake is the one that got away. In a now-viral video, the pop star, 41, dropped the celebratory dessert backstage at her Lifetimes Tour. After she blew out the candles on a sheet cake, Perry attempted to throw it at a man wearing a suit across the room — instead, the treat collapsed on the floor.

Source: @katherinejaayne/X Katy Perry dropped her birthday cake on the floor.

As the singer burst into laughter, her backup dancers knelt down and scooped up cake with their bare hands. Fans were baffled by the mishap, particularly one person who alleged that her mother made the dessert. "My mom was the one that baked this cake, she was so excited about the opportunity to make a cake for Katy Perry and spent so long on it, I'm genuinely confused and upset as to why she would do this," the X user wrote.

Source: @katherinejaayne/X Katy Perry's backup dancer ate her birthday cake off the ground.

"I wonder what having that mindset is like, to just throw away a whole cake everyone could’ve enjoyed… and then leaving that mess on the floor for someone else to clean up cause I know d--- well she ain’t pick up no broom and mop after lol," one person critiqued. Another quipped, "Never understand why people throw or push people’s faces into them, such a waste 😞."

Katy Perry's Catastrophic Concert Moment

Source: @katherinejaayne/X Katy Perry is on her Lifetimes Tour.

This is not Perry's first viral disaster. On Friday, July 18, the musician was flying over the stage at her Lifetimes Tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., when her butterfly prop fell to the ground. She joked about the moment after the show on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her shocked facial expression. "Goodnight San Fran," she captioned the photo. "Honestly she handled that very well," an X user credited the star. "You can’t say she didn’t manage it effectively," another agreed.

