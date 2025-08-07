NEWS Katy Perry Lashes Out at Fan After They Suggest She Sing Ex John Mayer's Song: 'Satan!' Source: Pop Updates/Facebook Katy Perry was not happy when a fan brought up John Mayer at her concert. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Katy Perry is letting her ex hear her "roar." The pop star, 40, couldn't hold back her frustration after a fan proposed she sing a John Mayer song on her Lifetimes Tour.

Source: John Mayer/YouTube John Mayer and Katy Perry previously released a song together.

A concertgoer brought a sign that gave Perry three options of songs to cover, though each choice named her 2013 duet, "Who You Love," with her former boyfriend. "I'm not singing that song! Get away from me, Satan! How dare you!" she exclaimed. The exes were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2012 and 2015.

Katy Perry Shades 'American Idol' Contestant for Singing John Mayer Track

Source: MEGA Katy Perry was previously a judge on 'American Idol.'

In 2022, Perry notably called out American Idol contestant Noah Thompson after he performed one of Mayer's hits. Thompson surmised that the judge was the one who chose "Heartbreak Warfare" instead of John Denver's "Take Me Home." "Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me. I picked John Denver," she quipped in reaction to his assumption. Fellow judge Luke Bryan admitted he was the one who made the pick. "It's all a great song — I can't talk anymore," Perry said. The "Firework" singer then hid under the table in embarrassment while everyone laughed. "Who's going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?" she joked.

Katy Perry's Current Dating Life

Source: MEGA Katy Perry split from Orlando Bloom in July.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom never got married.