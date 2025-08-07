Katy Perry Lashes Out at Fan After They Suggest She Sing Ex John Mayer's Song: 'Satan!'
Katy Perry is letting her ex hear her "roar."
The pop star, 40, couldn't hold back her frustration after a fan proposed she sing a John Mayer song on her Lifetimes Tour.
A concertgoer brought a sign that gave Perry three options of songs to cover, though each choice named her 2013 duet, "Who You Love," with her former boyfriend.
"I'm not singing that song! Get away from me, Satan! How dare you!" she exclaimed.
The exes were in an on-again, off-again relationship between 2012 and 2015.
Katy Perry Shades 'American Idol' Contestant for Singing John Mayer Track
In 2022, Perry notably called out American Idol contestant Noah Thompson after he performed one of Mayer's hits. Thompson surmised that the judge was the one who chose "Heartbreak Warfare" instead of John Denver's "Take Me Home."
"Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me. I picked John Denver," she quipped in reaction to his assumption.
Fellow judge Luke Bryan admitted he was the one who made the pick.
"It's all a great song — I can't talk anymore," Perry said.
The "Firework" singer then hid under the table in embarrassment while everyone laughed.
"Who's going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?" she joked.

Katy Perry's Current Dating Life
Perry confirmed her separation from Orlando Bloom on July 3 after nine years of dating. They began their on-again, off-again relationship in 2016, got engaged in 2019, but never married.
Perry is currently rumored to be dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The duo stepped out for dinner and drinks at Le Violon in Montreal, Canada, on July 28. In a video obtained by a news outlet, the singer appeared highly engaged in conversation, leaning across the table to hang on Trudeau's every word. They stayed out late, sipping on cocktails and snacking on lobster.
On Wednesday, July 30, Trudeau cheered Perry on from the crowd of her Lifetimes Tour at Bell Centre in Montreal. Fans videoed him dancing in the crowd and belting out the setlist.
The couple is moving fast, but an insider reported that Perry's friends are encouraging her to slow down.
"Katy’s friends want her to have fun after her split from Orlando, but she’s still very much grieving the end of their relationship and the fact that she never made it down the aisle," an insider spilled.
Trudeau reportedly "has a bit of a reputation as a womanizer" and "loves the fame game."
"It is still a very new flirty friendship, but friends are hoping she takes it slow with the next person and chooses a man who loves her for her," the source continued.