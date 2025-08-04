or
Katy Perry Helps Fan Who Passes Out on Stage in Shocking Concert Moment: Watch

Photo of Katy Perry and a fan
Source: MEGA/@thewitnessedboy/X

Katy Perry delayed her Lifetimes Tour to help a superfan who collapsed to the ground on stage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Katy Perry stopped her show to tend to a fan in need.

In a viral video published to X on Monday, August 4, the pop star, 40, helped a young girl who passed out on stage during the Lifetimes Tour.

Source: @thewitnessedboy/X

Katy Perry leaned next to a fan who fainted, even after medics arrived.

Perry brought several fans on stage in the middle of the show, including a girl who struggled to breathe after seeing her idol. She appeared visibly hazy, prompting the singer to help her stay grounded.

"Okay, let's practice. You got this. Let's breathe," Perry said seconds before the fan collapsed to the ground.

The singer immediately crouched down next to her and picked her head up. As medics rushed to the stage, she remained at her side to help take care of the fan.

"I've never seen any artist handle such situation better than katy perry did tonight, paused the show & stayed with the fan even after medics came. truly an angel!!!" an X user captioned the video.

Image of Katy Perry took care of her fan on stage.
Source: @thewitnessedboy/X

Katy Perry took care of her fan on stage.

Katy Perry Kisses a Fan on the Lips

Image of Katy Perry kissed a concertgoer mid-song.
Source: @kelseyfisher23/TikTok

Katy Perry kissed a concertgoer mid-song.

Perry maintains a close relationship with her fans — so much so that she kissed a complete stranger in the audience during her Seattle show on July 21. Superfan Kelsey Fisher held up a sign in the audience that read, "Find me during IKAG." Surely enough, during "I Kissed a Girl," the musician found her in the crowd and pursed her lips for an upside-down smooch. The shocking moment came after Fisher had previously traveled to Los Angeles and San Francisco to try and land a kiss.

"The security guard is like: this wasn't on the test," one wrote on TikTok, while another teased, "She pulled away so fast I was afraid she'd yell at you."

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

Katy Perry's Chaotic Prop Mishap

Source: @much/TikTok

Katy Perry nearly broke her bones due to a prop malfunction.

On July 18, the award-winning artist nearly crashed to the ground after her butterfly prop malfunctioned in San Francisco. She was soaring over the crowd during "Roar" when the large display began to topple over, sending her toward the ground. Perry took the situation in stride and continued to sing, despite nearly getting hurt. She posted an Instagram Story of her facial expression during the scary moment, writing, "Goodnight San Fran."

Katy Perry Unofficially Bans Labubu Dolls From Her Tour

Source: @much/TikTok

Katy Perry has repeatedly shared her aversion to Labubus.

While the musician consistently shows love to her fans, there is one thing she insists stays out of her concerts. During a June tour stop in Perth, Australia, the star knocked a Labubu doll out of someone's hand while performing "I’m Still Breathing."

"No Labubus!" she yelled. Instead, Perry replaced the toy with an Australian chocolate biscuit called a Tim Tam.

