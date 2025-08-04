Katy Perry Helps Fan Who Passes Out on Stage in Shocking Concert Moment: Watch

Katy Perry delayed her Lifetimes Tour to help a superfan who collapsed to the ground on stage.

In a viral video published to X on Monday, August 4, the pop star, 40, helped a young girl who passed out on stage during the Lifetimes Tour.

Katy Perry stopped her show to tend to a fan in need.

Katy Perry leaned next to a fan who fainted, even after medics arrived.

I've never seen any artist handle such situation better than katy perry did tonight, paused the show & stayed with the fan even after medics came. truly an angel!!! pic.twitter.com/uSBShSxgvw

Perry brought several fans on stage in the middle of the show, including a girl who struggled to breathe after seeing her idol. She appeared visibly hazy, prompting the singer to help her stay grounded.

"Okay, let's practice. You got this. Let's breathe," Perry said seconds before the fan collapsed to the ground.

The singer immediately crouched down next to her and picked her head up. As medics rushed to the stage, she remained at her side to help take care of the fan.

