or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > katy perry
OK LogoNEWS

Katy Perry Knocks Labubu Doll Out of Concertgoer's Hand as Ex Orlando Bloom Seen With Sydney Sweeney in Italy: Watch

photo of Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney and Katy Perry
Source: MEGA;@thenewsmovement/TikTok

Here comes a love triangle!

By:

June 29 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Days before Orlando Bloom was spotted on a walk with Sydney Sweeney, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s ex Katy Perry got physical with a fan as they offered her a gift.

Perry was performing her hit song “I’m Still Breathing” in Perth, Australia, for The Lifetimes Tour when a concertgoer in the front row waved for her to come closer.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Knocks Labubu Doll Out of Fan's Hand

Source: @thenewsmovement/TikTok

Katy Perry used her microphone to knock the Labubu doll out of her fan's hand.

As the fan presented the entertainer with a Labubu doll, a whimsical mini accessory that depicts an elf-like character, Perry used her microphone to hit the collectible out of their hand.

“No labubus!” the songstress yelled.

Perry then gave the fan and a group of concertgoers standing nearby a popular Australian chocolate biscuit known as a Tim Tam.

Article continues below advertisement
orlando bloom katy perry sydney sweeney wedding
Source: @thenewsmovement/TikTok

The singer gifted fans Tim Tams after she knocked the Labubu doll out of a concertgoer's hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Users React to 'Rude' Katy Perry

orlando bloom katy perry sydney sweeney wedding italy
Source: mega

Social media users dragged Katy Perry for being 'rude' to her fans.

After a video of the incident went viral on TikTok, music fans dragged Perry for her “rude” reaction while questioning why she turned down the Labubu doll.

“It’s fine to not like Labubus, but to knock it out of a fan’s hand who was trying to gift it to you is insane. Some celebrities need to be humbled, badly,” commented one.

“Also, what if some teenage girl made her a custom Katy Perry Labubu or whatever it’s called, and she just knocked it outta her hands to the floor,” wrote another.

“She didn’t have to take the Labubu. She could have ignored it. She’s so rude,” a third said.

MORE ON:
katy perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom Seen on Walk With Sydney Sweeney in Italy

orlando bloom katy perry sydney sweeney italy
Source: mega

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were engaged for six years before their split.

Meanwhile, Perry’s ex, whom she officially split from in June after being engaged for six years, was seen enjoying the single life with Sweeney in Venice, Italy, after attending Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’s wedding on Friday, June 27.

Bloom and the actress were photographed alongside former NFL player Tom Brady as they explored Venice on Saturday, June 28.

The Deep Cover actor walked next to the Anyone But You actress, while Brady tagged along on the side of Bloom.

Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney Party Until 3:00 a.m. in Italy

orlando bloom katy perry sydney sweeney bezos sanchez wedding
Source: mega

Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom partied until 3:00 a.m. after the Venetian wedding.

As OK! previously reported, the trio partied it up together at the Gritti Palace until 3:00 a.m. after dancing the night away at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding reception.

According to a news outlet, Bloom vied for the attention of the single female attendees while on the dance floor, while Brady “was all over the place.”

Brady is said to have busted some moves with Sweeney as well as model Brooks Nader. However, neither Brady nor Bloom honed in on one specific woman.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.