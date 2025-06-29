Katy Perry Knocks Labubu Doll Out of Concertgoer's Hand as Ex Orlando Bloom Seen With Sydney Sweeney in Italy: Watch
Days before Orlando Bloom was spotted on a walk with Sydney Sweeney, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s ex Katy Perry got physical with a fan as they offered her a gift.
Perry was performing her hit song “I’m Still Breathing” in Perth, Australia, for The Lifetimes Tour when a concertgoer in the front row waved for her to come closer.
Katy Perry Knocks Labubu Doll Out of Fan's Hand
As the fan presented the entertainer with a Labubu doll, a whimsical mini accessory that depicts an elf-like character, Perry used her microphone to hit the collectible out of their hand.
“No labubus!” the songstress yelled.
Perry then gave the fan and a group of concertgoers standing nearby a popular Australian chocolate biscuit known as a Tim Tam.
Social Media Users React to 'Rude' Katy Perry
After a video of the incident went viral on TikTok, music fans dragged Perry for her “rude” reaction while questioning why she turned down the Labubu doll.
“It’s fine to not like Labubus, but to knock it out of a fan’s hand who was trying to gift it to you is insane. Some celebrities need to be humbled, badly,” commented one.
“Also, what if some teenage girl made her a custom Katy Perry Labubu or whatever it’s called, and she just knocked it outta her hands to the floor,” wrote another.
“She didn’t have to take the Labubu. She could have ignored it. She’s so rude,” a third said.
Orlando Bloom Seen on Walk With Sydney Sweeney in Italy
Meanwhile, Perry’s ex, whom she officially split from in June after being engaged for six years, was seen enjoying the single life with Sweeney in Venice, Italy, after attending Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’s wedding on Friday, June 27.
Bloom and the actress were photographed alongside former NFL player Tom Brady as they explored Venice on Saturday, June 28.
The Deep Cover actor walked next to the Anyone But You actress, while Brady tagged along on the side of Bloom.
Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney Party Until 3:00 a.m. in Italy
As OK! previously reported, the trio partied it up together at the Gritti Palace until 3:00 a.m. after dancing the night away at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding reception.
According to a news outlet, Bloom vied for the attention of the single female attendees while on the dance floor, while Brady “was all over the place.”
Brady is said to have busted some moves with Sweeney as well as model Brooks Nader. However, neither Brady nor Bloom honed in on one specific woman.