Katy Perry Kisses Fan on the Lips in Unexpected Concert Moment: Watch

During Perry's Los Angeles performance on July 15, Kelsey Fisher held a sign in the audience that read, "My dishes are done. Date me." The singer pointed to the poster and smiled, indicating she saw it, during "California Gurls." During "I Kissed a Girl," she flaunted the paper to the crowd, hoisting it up high so the balcony seats could see. The musician then leaned down to serenade her fan, belting out the hit lyrics, "I kissed a girl, and I liked it." Fisher handed her idol a bracelet with her phone number on it, which she immediately put on her wrist.

Fisher flew to San Francisco on July 18 for another performance of Perry's Lifetimes Tour. The "Firework" singer once again found her admirer in the crowd and acknowledged her: "Oh, okay. Hey, girly pop." She waved her over during "I Kissed a Girl," when Perry surprisingly leaned down and smooched Fisher's phone camera.