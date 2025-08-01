or
Article continues below advertisement
Katy Perry Kisses Fan on the Lips in Unexpected Concert Moment: Watch

Photo of Katy Perry and Kelsey Fisher
Source: MEGA/@kelseyfisher23/TikTok

Katy Perry planted a smooch on a superfan during 'I Kissed a Girl.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry kissed a girl, and she liked it.

On Thursday, July 31, a fan recounted the moment the pop star shockingly gave her a smooch mid-concert.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Katy Perry surprised the crowd with an unexpected kiss.
Source: @kelseyfisher23/TikTok

Katy Perry surprised the crowd with an unexpected kiss.

During Perry's Los Angeles performance on July 15, Kelsey Fisher held a sign in the audience that read, "My dishes are done. Date me." The singer pointed to the poster and smiled, indicating she saw it, during "California Gurls." During "I Kissed a Girl," she flaunted the paper to the crowd, hoisting it up high so the balcony seats could see. The musician then leaned down to serenade her fan, belting out the hit lyrics, "I kissed a girl, and I liked it." Fisher handed her idol a bracelet with her phone number on it, which she immediately put on her wrist.

Fisher flew to San Francisco on July 18 for another performance of Perry's Lifetimes Tour. The "Firework" singer once again found her admirer in the crowd and acknowledged her: "Oh, okay. Hey, girly pop." She waved her over during "I Kissed a Girl," when Perry surprisingly leaned down and smooched Fisher's phone camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kelseyfisher23/TikTok

A fan flew to several shows to try to get Katy Perry to kiss her.

Still adamant about kissing the singer, Fisher traveled to Seattle for her show on July 21. This time, she hoped to find success with a new sign that read, "Find me during 'IKAG,' I won't fumble this time." Perry crouched down and leaned backward on the stage, allowing her superfan to plant an upside-down kiss on her lips.

Social media users freaked out in the comments section of Fisher's TikTok over the unexpected moment.

"The security guard is like: this wasn't on the test," one person said, while another joked, "She pulled away so fast I was afraid she'd yell at you."

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry Almost Breaks Her Back Mid-Concert

Image of Katy Perry was unafraid to get close with a fan.
Source: @kelseyfisher23/TikTok

Katy Perry was unafraid to get close with a fan.

Perry is no stranger to chaotic concert moments, as during her San Francisco show, her butterfly prop plunged to the ground with her on it during "Roar." Fans were impressed by how gracefully she coped with the situation, despite almost toppling to the ground.

"I’m sorry that’s actually so scary, when will artists learn to not use these types of props?" one X user questioned, while another pointed out, "Honestly she handled that very well."

Katy Perry Is Anti-Labubu Dolls

Source: @katyperrycrave/TikTok

Katy Perry does not like Labubu dolls.

In June, she knocked a Labubu doll out of a concertgoer's hand while performing "I’m Still Breathing" in Perth, Australia.

"No Labubus!" the award-winning artist shouted in a now-viral TikTok video. She then gave the fan — as well as several other people in the pit — Australian chocolate biscuits called Tim Tams.

