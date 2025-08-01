Katy Perry Kisses Fan on the Lips in Unexpected Concert Moment: Watch
Katy Perry kissed a girl, and she liked it.
On Thursday, July 31, a fan recounted the moment the pop star shockingly gave her a smooch mid-concert.
During Perry's Los Angeles performance on July 15, Kelsey Fisher held a sign in the audience that read, "My dishes are done. Date me." The singer pointed to the poster and smiled, indicating she saw it, during "California Gurls." During "I Kissed a Girl," she flaunted the paper to the crowd, hoisting it up high so the balcony seats could see. The musician then leaned down to serenade her fan, belting out the hit lyrics, "I kissed a girl, and I liked it." Fisher handed her idol a bracelet with her phone number on it, which she immediately put on her wrist.
Fisher flew to San Francisco on July 18 for another performance of Perry's Lifetimes Tour. The "Firework" singer once again found her admirer in the crowd and acknowledged her: "Oh, okay. Hey, girly pop." She waved her over during "I Kissed a Girl," when Perry surprisingly leaned down and smooched Fisher's phone camera.
Still adamant about kissing the singer, Fisher traveled to Seattle for her show on July 21. This time, she hoped to find success with a new sign that read, "Find me during 'IKAG,' I won't fumble this time." Perry crouched down and leaned backward on the stage, allowing her superfan to plant an upside-down kiss on her lips.
Social media users freaked out in the comments section of Fisher's TikTok over the unexpected moment.
"The security guard is like: this wasn't on the test," one person said, while another joked, "She pulled away so fast I was afraid she'd yell at you."
Katy Perry Almost Breaks Her Back Mid-Concert
Perry is no stranger to chaotic concert moments, as during her San Francisco show, her butterfly prop plunged to the ground with her on it during "Roar." Fans were impressed by how gracefully she coped with the situation, despite almost toppling to the ground.
"I’m sorry that’s actually so scary, when will artists learn to not use these types of props?" one X user questioned, while another pointed out, "Honestly she handled that very well."
Katy Perry Is Anti-Labubu Dolls
In June, she knocked a Labubu doll out of a concertgoer's hand while performing "I’m Still Breathing" in Perth, Australia.
"No Labubus!" the award-winning artist shouted in a now-viral TikTok video. She then gave the fan — as well as several other people in the pit — Australian chocolate biscuits called Tim Tams.