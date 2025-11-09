Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Hold Hands During Romantic Outing in Paris for Singer's Birthday

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau turned heads during a romantic outing in Paris just in time for the singer's birthday celebration. The former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, and the “Dark Horse” hitmaker, 41, were spotted holding hands after a lavish birthday date on Saturday, October 25. Footage obtained by TMZ displayed Perry dazzling in a sleek red dress, receiving a rose from a fan outside Crazy Horse Paris, where she attended a cabaret performance.

As Trudeau held her hand, Perry graciously accepted the rose while onlookers sang “Happy Birthday.” The couple shared smiles, briefly acknowledging the crowd of photographers and fans before stepping into a waiting car. Their romance has blossomed over the past few months. The pair first connected in July during a walk in Montreal’s Mount Royal Park, followed by a private dinner at Le Violon.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen together in Paris.

Perry and Trudeau’s relationship further heated up during October, where they enjoyed a PDA-filled yacht trip off Santa Barbara’s coast. According to images obtained by Daily Mail, the couple shared kisses and cuddles while on board Perry's Caravelle yacht on October 11.

Despite growing public interest, Us Weekly reported on October 24 that the couple seeks to maintain their privacy. An insider revealed: “Katy is really into it. She’s very happy. She’s trying to keep it low-key, and they’ve spent a lot of private time together. She’s not looking to publicize this relationship.” The source also noted, “Their friends think they are a good match, but he actually hasn’t met a lot of her friends yet.” During a busy tour schedule, the two found time to enjoy their date. Perry recently performed at the Accor Arena in Paris and has plans for another show at the MVM Dome in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, October 27, as part of her Lifetimes European Tour. The tour wraps up on November 11 in Madrid, Spain, before she heads to Asia to conclude the year.

Source: MEGA The pair held hands after a birthday date night.

Perry and Trudeau’s relationship emerged one month after news broke that she and longtime partner Orlando Bloom ended their engagement in June following a decade together. Perry and Bloom share a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and Bloom has a 14-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called it quits in June.

In a joint statement on July 3, representatives for the former couple said, “Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting. They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

Source: MEGA Justin Trudeau ended his 18-year marriage with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in 2023.