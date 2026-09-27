Katy Perry Shares Sweet Photos With Boyfriend Justin Trudeau During Glamorous Date Night

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Katy Perry is giving fans another glimpse into her romance with Justin Trudeau! The “Firework” singer, 41, shared a series of photos from her recent date night with the former Canadian prime minister, 54, as the pair attended the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19.

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Source: @KATYPERRY/INSTAGRAM Katy gave fans another glimpse into her romance.

In the Instagram carousel, Perry included two sweet selfies with the political guru from inside the star-studded event. One snap showed the couple smiling for the camera, while another captured them posing alongside artwork. Perry also included a candid photo of Trudeau checking out the museum's collection. “Can’t wait to spend a whole day at the @lucasmuseum when it opens up…” the singer captioned the post. The pop star went on to gush over the museum, explaining that it features her “favorite kind of art” — pieces that “move you” and “make you feel.” “Thanks for having us, George Lucas,” she concluded. “What an absolute honor of epic proportions!”

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Katy and Justin Enjoyed a Glamorous Date Night

Source: @KATYPERRY/INSTAGRAM Katy and Justin looked loved-up at the museum's opening gala.

Perry looked stunning in a sculptural white Christian Siriano gown, while Trudeau looked dapper in a black suit with an open-collar white shirt. As OK! previously reported, Perry and Trudeau looked loved-up as they walked the red carpet together at the museum's opening gala. The pair stayed close while posing for photographers and exchanged affectionate glances throughout the evening. The outing marked their second official red carpet appearance as a couple after making their debut at the Tribeca Festival in June for the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris.

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Katy and Justin Have Become More Public With Their Romance

Source: @KATYPERRY/INSTAGRAM Katy and Justin have become more comfortable sharing their relationship with the world.

The couple has gradually become more comfortable sharing their relationship with the world. The pair first sparked romance rumors in July 2025 after they were spotted having dinner at Le Violon in Montreal. Days later, Trudeau attended Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert in the Canadian city. As OK! previously reported, Perry and Trudeau made their relationship official on Instagram in December 2025, when the singer included her beau in a carousel from her trip to Japan. Since then, Perry has shared several photos of their adventures, from a snowy getaway to Coachella and a romantic California vacation.

Source: @KATYPERRY/INSTAGRAM Katy Perry was previously engaged to Orlando Bloom.