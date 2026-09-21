COUPLES Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Look Loved-Up During Date Night in L.A.: Photos Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau looked smitten as they stepped out together for a glamorous date night in Los Angeles. Taylor Camp Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are taking their romance back to the red carpet. The "Firework" singer, 41, and former Canadian prime minister, 54, stepped out together for the opening night gala of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19. The couple appeared smitten as they posed side-by-side and exchanged affectionate looks on the carpet.

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Enjoy a Glamorous Date Night

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau stayed close while posing together at the opening gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Perry and Trudeau stayed close while posing for photographers at the star-studded event. The pop star stunned in a sculptural white Christian Siriano gown, while Trudeau complimented his girlfriend in a classic black suit and open-collar white shirt.

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Couldn't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other

Source: MEGA The couple couldn't take their eyes off each other as they shared affectionate glances on the red carpet.

The pair appeared focused on each other throughout their red carpet appearance, frequently turning toward one another as cameras snapped away. Saturday's outing marked another rare public appearance for the couple, who have gradually become more comfortable putting their romance on display since first being linked last year.

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Made Their Red Carpet Debut in June

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Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their official red carpet debut as a couple earlier this year.

The museum gala marked Perry and Trudeau's second official red carpet appearance as a couple. They made their debut in June at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris in New York City. During the event, the pair cozied up for photographers, with Perry referring to Trudeau as the "love of my life."

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Have Been Dating for Over a Year

Source: MEGA The couple was first romantically linked in 2025 after they were spotted enjoying time together in Montreal.

Romance rumors first began swirling in July 2025 when Perry and Trudeau were spotted spending time together in Montreal, including enjoying dinner at Le Violon and taking a walk through Mount Royal Park. Their relationship continued to develop over the following months before they eventually went Instagram official. The couple marked approximately one year since their first public date with a summer getaway in the South of France in July.

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are Blending Their Families

Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly taken another step in their relationship by introducing their children.