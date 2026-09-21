Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry Look Loved-Up During Date Night in L.A.: Photos
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are taking their romance back to the red carpet.
The "Firework" singer, 41, and former Canadian prime minister, 54, stepped out together for the opening night gala of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19. The couple appeared smitten as they posed side-by-side and exchanged affectionate looks on the carpet.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Enjoy a Glamorous Date Night
Perry and Trudeau stayed close while posing for photographers at the star-studded event.
The pop star stunned in a sculptural white Christian Siriano gown, while Trudeau complimented his girlfriend in a classic black suit and open-collar white shirt.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Couldn't Take Their Eyes Off Each Other
The pair appeared focused on each other throughout their red carpet appearance, frequently turning toward one another as cameras snapped away.
Saturday's outing marked another rare public appearance for the couple, who have gradually become more comfortable putting their romance on display since first being linked last year.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Made Their Red Carpet Debut in June
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The museum gala marked Perry and Trudeau's second official red carpet appearance as a couple.
They made their debut in June at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live From Paris in New York City. During the event, the pair cozied up for photographers, with Perry referring to Trudeau as the "love of my life."
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Have Been Dating for Over a Year
Romance rumors first began swirling in July 2025 when Perry and Trudeau were spotted spending time together in Montreal, including enjoying dinner at Le Violon and taking a walk through Mount Royal Park.
Their relationship continued to develop over the following months before they eventually went Instagram official. The couple marked approximately one year since their first public date with a summer getaway in the South of France in July.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are Blending Their Families
Their relationship has also reportedly become increasingly serious behind the scenes.
Perry shares a 6-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, while Trudeau shares three children with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
A source previously said the couple had introduced their children and were working toward establishing a stable routine for their blended family after spending time coparenting in Europe over the summer.
For Perry, the relationship has marked a new chapter following the end of her six-year engagement to Bloom. Speaking about her personal life earlier this year, she said having love in her life had "transformed" her.