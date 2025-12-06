or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Katy Perry
COUPLES

Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau as They Cozy Up in PDA-Packed Photos From Japan Trip

photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
Source: MEGA; @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are now Instagram official following their trip to Japan!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 6 2025, Published 9:51 a.m. ET

It looks like Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship is getting more serious!

The pop star, 41, posted new photos from her trip to Japan with the former prime minister, 53.

"tokyo times on tour and more( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️," the "Dark Horse" songstress captioned a photo dump on Saturday, December 6.

Hard Launch

image of The pair looked cozy in pictures from Japan.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

The pair looked cozy in pictures from Japan.

In the first picture, the pair can be seen cozying up as they strolled around a Japanese garden. Perry and Trudeau were also pictured eating sushi, taking in a sumo wrestling event and shopping.

Of course, people were excited to see the two stars still going strong.

One person wrote, "Excuse me, this isn’t a soft launch anymore, but hard launch with no brakes 🚀," while another said, "This is the biggest hard launch in history, cutiesss."

A third person added, "hard launch 👏👏👏."

Double Date in Japan

image of The duo first sparked romance rumors in July.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

The duo first sparked romance rumors in July.

The duo, who first sparked romance rumors in July when they were seen going for a stroll and later sitting for a dinner date in Montreal, previously made headlines when they were in Japan, as they were on a double date with Japan’s former prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.

In the photo, shared to X on Thursday, December 4, Kishida wrote, “Former Canadian Prime Minister@JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch."

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way," the post continued.

Katy Perry

image of The pair are 'making plans for the holidays,' a source dished.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

The pair are 'making plans for the holidays,' a source dished.

The pop star, who split from Orlando Bloom this year, is now going full steam ahead with her new man, as they are "making plans for the holidays," a source spilled to People.

"Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her," the source added. "She hasn't even had time to really think about her life after the tour. She's a single mom now and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year."

image of The pop star 'has a lot of fun' with her new man, a source said.
Source: MEGA

The pop star 'has a lot of fun' with her new man, a source said.

The insider said the new couple is trying to see each other "when they can."

"Justin keeps making a big effort to see her, and she's excited about it," the source dished, noting that Perry "has a lot of fun with him."

Another source added that "Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect."

