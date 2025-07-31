or
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Fuel Dating Rumors as Former Canadian Prime Minister Supports Pop Star at Her Concert: Watch

Photo of Justin Trudeau; picture of Katy Perry.
Source: MEGA; @kaxishk/X

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were recently seen grabbing dinner together in Montreal.

Profile Image

July 31 2025, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

Are things heating up between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry?

The former Canadian prime minister, 53, was spotted in the stands at the pop star's Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30, just days after Trudeau and Perry, 40, grabbed dinner together in the Québec city and sparked a sea of dating rumors to follow.

In viral videos shared to social media, Trudeau could be seen dancing and mouthing along to Perry's songs while watching the "Dark Horse" singer on stage in awe.

Justin Trudeau Attends Katy Perry's Concert

Source: @kaxishk/X

"Justin Trudeau singing firework like that at Katy Perry’s concert," one fan captioned a clip of the moment, as another admirer quipped: "The fact that her 3 day boyfriend already enjoys her music more than her 10-year ex."

The second individual's remark was a slight snub at Perry' ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom — whom she shares her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, with.

Other social media users gushed over how "wholesome" it was to see Trudeau "looking at Katy Perry like that."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Spark Dating Rumors

Image of Justin Trudeau attended Katy Perry's concert on Wednesday night, July 30.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau attended Katy Perry's concert on Wednesday night, July 30.

Trudeau's sighting at Perry's show comes after a source spilled that the pair's hangout in Montreal on Monday night, July 28, involved more than just a dinner date.

TMZ obtained photos of the unexpected duo walking together with Perry's dog through Mount Royal Park in Montreal earlier in the day on Monday.

After their stroll, Perry and Trudeau stopped at the Ritz-Carlton hotel the "California Gurls" hitmaker was staying at before heading to grab a bite at the swanky Le Violon restaurant.

Katy Perry

Image of the former Canadian prime minister was seen jamming along to Katy Perry's songs.
Source: MEGA

The former Canadian prime minister was seen jamming along to Katy Perry's songs.

"Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening. They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant," a spokesperson for the eatery told People.

The night still didn't stop there, however, as Perry and Trudeau ended the evening at Taverne Atlantic for drinks on the terrace, where TMZ received snaps of the former prime minister of Canada's arm "welded to Katy's waist."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Are Both Newly Single

image of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's split was revealed at the end of June.
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's split was revealed at the end of June.

Perry and Trudeau are both newly single after splitting from their longtime partners in recent years.

The "Last Friday Night" singer's split from Bloom was revealed by a source on June 25, claiming their relationship had come to an end after roughly a decade together.

image of Justin Trudeau has been separated from his estranged wife, Sophie, since 2023.
Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau has been separated from his estranged wife, Sophie, since 2023.

"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."

Meanwhile, Trudeau and his estranged wife, Sophie, announced their separation in 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

