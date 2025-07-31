Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Fuel Dating Rumors as Former Canadian Prime Minister Supports Pop Star at Her Concert: Watch

Are things heating up between Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry?

The former Canadian prime minister, 53, was spotted in the stands at the pop star's Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday, July 30, just days after Trudeau and Perry, 40, grabbed dinner together in the Québec city and sparked a sea of dating rumors to follow.

In viral videos shared to social media, Trudeau could be seen dancing and mouthing along to Perry's songs while watching the "Dark Horse" singer on stage in awe.