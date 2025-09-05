'Grateful' Orlando Bloom Finally Addresses Shocking Katy Perry Split: 'We're Great'

Article continues below advertisement

orlando bloom broke his silence on his split from Katy Perry. When promoting his new movie The Cut on Today, host Craig Melvin inquired about his breakup.

Orlando Bloom Said He's 'Great'

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom said he's doing 'great' after splitting from Katy Perry.

“There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time,” Melvin said. “How are you doing?” “I’m great, man,” Bloom responded. “I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.” “We’re great,” he added. “We’re going to be great. Nothing but love.”

Miranda Kerr Said the Children 'Always' Have to 'Come First' When Couples Split

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010-2013.

Miranda Kerr, who Bloom was married to from 2010 to 2013, shared similar sentiments when appearing on the September 4 episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Hosts Jackie Henderson and Kyle Sandilands stated Bloom is “mature” when leaving his partners. “Yeah, I mean, honestly, especially when you have children, it shouldn’t be any other way,” Kerr said. “Like, the needs of the child always has to come first, and it needs to be harmonious.”

Miranda Kerr Loves Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Source: MEGA Miranda Kerr said she loves both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

“And you know what? “They’re gonna be in your life for the rest of your life because you have a child together, so you just [need to] be peaceful,” she added. She noted if you have any “animosity,” it only “hurts yourself.” “So actually, if you have forgiveness, then you can feel better from creating peace in your own life,” she elaborated. She also explained she has “love” for both Bloom and Perry and was with them to celebrate their daughter’s birthday recently. “Katy and I were talking to Orlando, and they were like, ‘Let’s get a photo!'” Kerr detailed. “And it was kinda funny. Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and then his two exes on the side. But we all had such a big smile on our faces, you know? We’re one big, happy family — always.” Kerr concluded, saying she loves the former flames.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Breakup

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split in June.