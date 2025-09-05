or
'Grateful' Orlando Bloom Finally Addresses Shocking Katy Perry Split: 'We're Great'

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom finally addressed his split with Katy Perry, revealing they're on 'great' terms.

Sept. 5 2025, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

orlando bloom broke his silence on his split from Katy Perry.

When promoting his new movie The Cut on Today, host Craig Melvin inquired about his breakup.

Orlando Bloom Said He's 'Great'

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom said he's doing 'great' after splitting from Katy Perry.

“There’s been some personal changes in your life since you were here the last time,” Melvin said. “How are you doing?”

“I’m great, man,” Bloom responded. “I’m so grateful. We have the most beautiful daughter. You know when you leave everything on the field like I did in this movie? I feel grateful for all of it.”

“We’re great,” he added. “We’re going to be great. Nothing but love.”

Miranda Kerr Said the Children 'Always' Have to 'Come First' When Couples Split

Photo of Miranda Kerr
Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010-2013.

Miranda Kerr, who Bloom was married to from 2010 to 2013, shared similar sentiments when appearing on the September 4 episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Hosts Jackie Henderson and Kyle Sandilands stated Bloom is “mature” when leaving his partners.

“Yeah, I mean, honestly, especially when you have children, it shouldn’t be any other way,” Kerr said. “Like, the needs of the child always has to come first, and it needs to be harmonious.”

Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr Loves Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Miranda Kerr said she loves both Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

“And you know what? “They’re gonna be in your life for the rest of your life because you have a child together, so you just [need to] be peaceful,” she added.

She noted if you have any “animosity,” it only “hurts yourself.”

“So actually, if you have forgiveness, then you can feel better from creating peace in your own life,” she elaborated.

She also explained she has “love” for both Bloom and Perry and was with them to celebrate their daughter’s birthday recently.

“Katy and I were talking to Orlando, and they were like, ‘Let’s get a photo!'” Kerr detailed. “And it was kinda funny. Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and then his two exes on the side. But we all had such a big smile on our faces, you know? We’re one big, happy family — always.”

Kerr concluded, saying she loves the former flames.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Breakup

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split in June.

As OK! reported on June 25, an insider confirmed the pair were done.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told a news outlet at the time. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

Perry is "keeping busy" on tour and "distracted" by the recent breakup, the insider said at the time.

They also shared the singer was "renting out" her Westcott Estate in Montecito, Calif.

“But her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” the source explained, adding that the duo were “planning on making the Westcott home their family home but plans have changed” and “have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

