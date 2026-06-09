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Katy Perry's Nipples Poke Out of Her White Dress as She Snuggles Up to Boyfriend Justin Trudeau at Premiere of Her Documentary: Watch

katy perry white dress premiere justin trudeau
Source: MEGA;@jpasc24/X

Katy Perry went braless, hitting the red carpet with boyfriend Justin Trudeau during her film premiere.

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June 9 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked plenty of conversation after stepping out together at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris.

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image of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau attended the Tribeca Festival premiere together in New York City.
Source: @jpasc24/X

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau attended the Tribeca Festival premiere together in New York City.

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On Monday, June 8, the pop star made a bold entrance at BMCC Theater in New York City, wearing a flowing white gown with sculpted draping and a fitted shape. She skipped a traditional underlayer, going braless, as she styled her look with an elegant updo and soft, polished glam that kept things classic for the big night.

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Close Moments on the Carpet

imag eof Katy Perry wore a white gown while Justin Trudeau opted for a classic black suit and white shirt.
Source: @jpasc24/X

Katy Perry wore a white gown while Justin Trudeau opted for a classic black suit and white shirt.

Inside the venue and along the red carpet, Perry and Trudeau appeared relaxed and in sync as they posed for photos and shared light conversation. At several points, the two stood close, smiling as photographers captured their sweet interactions, with moments that included casual chatting and hand-holding.

Trudeau kept his look understated in a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt, offering a clean contrast to Perry’s monochrome style.

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Inside Their Romance

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katy perry justin trudeau red carpet sighting
Source: MEGA

The pair appeared comfortable and affectionate as they posed and interacted on the red carpet.

Their appearance together comes after months of growing speculation about their relationship.

The pair first made headlines in July 2025 after being seen dining together in Montreal. Around the same time, Trudeau was also spotted attending one of Perry’s concerts, adding fuel to the dating rumors.

By December 2025, the relationship seemed to go more public when Perry shared a selfie from a trip to Japan, which many fans viewed as their soft “Instagram official” moment.

"tokyo times on tour and more( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️," she captioned the post.

The two were also seen enjoying a date night in Japan, further confirming their growing connection.

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image of Katy Perry’s appearance comes after finalizing her separation from Orlando Bloom.
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry’s appearance comes after finalizing her separation from Orlando Bloom.

As their relationship continued to draw attention, insiders suggested the two were genuinely enjoying each other’s company.

"Justin always enjoys nice company, and Katy is the kind of woman that really caught his attention," a source told The Sun.

They added, "Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her. He likes her personality, and they are two people who really enjoy chatting about different topics, and they click very well so far, as they are going to see each other again very soon."

Life Changes for Perry

The public appearance also comes after a major shift in Perry’s personal life.

Almost a year ago, the brunette babe ended her nine-year relationship with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," reps for the exes shared on July 3, 2025. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

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