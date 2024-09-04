or
Katy Perry Reveals Why She and Orlando Bloom Previously Broke Up: 'We Weren't Really in It From Day One'

Sept. 4 2024, Published 5:27 p.m. ET

Katy Perry is coming clean about why she and fiancé Orlando Bloom temporarily called it quits in 2017.

The pair split in 2017.

"We weren't really in it from day one," Perry said on the recent episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

"He was in a way, because he had just done a time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond,'" she added.

The pair are engaged.

The pair had yet to do some "real work" on themselves, leading Bloom, 47, to go on a weeklong retreat where he learned to “rewire all the bad habits” through physical activities.

When Bloom returned from the retreat, Perry noticed a shift from their usual "cat and mouse" dynamic. "And I was like, 'Hm.' I was so used to this push-pull. … I was playing games because it was a dopamine hit. It was what I knew, and things like that," Perry expressed.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom both went to a retreat to work on their relationship.

Perry also attended the retreat, which helped her grow as a person, too.

“Then I got the tools and spoke the same language. It changed my life, it saved my life,” Perry said. “I would be dead without it. I would not be on this planet without that process and medication.”

The A-listers go to couples therapy.

"The more we do the work, the more we find the next level. And sometimes we get stuck, and we're like, 'OK, let's go in to do the work, and this is going to be annoying, and I don't want to do it. We don't have the time. I'm tired.' But we're gonna do it," Perry added, referring to how they go to couples therapy. "And then we find the next level. That's why we're continuing in the relationship."

The pair later got engaged in 2019, but they have yet to set a date.

"They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," an insider spilled, noting the couple "prefer" for their wedding "to take place when the time is right for both of them."

