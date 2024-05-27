Wedding Bells Are Ringing! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are ‘Hoping to Make Things Official by the End of the Year’
Better late than never? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly still planning to tie the knot more than five years after getting engaged in 2019.
Bloom popped the question to the "Dark Horse" singer six Valentine’s Days ago, however, their wedding plans were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, a source said the duo isn’t giving up on their vows and plan to say "I do" sooner than fans may think.
"They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," an insider recently spilled to a news publication of Perry and Bloom, noting the couple "prefer" for their wedding "to take place when the time is right for both of them."
"It will likely happen when it’s least expected," the confidante confessed regarding the "Firework" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s highly-anticipated marriage.
Aside from allegedly planning a wedding, "Katy and Orlando have discussed having more children," the source claimed of the fiancés, who share 3-year-old daughter Daisy.
"They’re definitely on the same page in terms of wanting to continue to expand their family," the confidante confirmed.
Perry recently gushed over how much she loves being a mom while celebrating Mother’s Day with a sweet social media post shared Sunday, May 12.
"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come ♥️," she captioned a series of images and videos highlighting her pregnancy.
The carousel of photos and clips included a picture of her pregnancy test, which she called her "OG pee stick! 💁🏻♀️," as well as a screenshot of Perry on FaceTime with Bloom telling him she was pregnant while "he was filming in Prague."
Another video showcased the "California Gurls" hitmaker informing her "brothers" and American Idol costars Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie "the big news" while "on set in Hawaii."
A third clip captured Perry "hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 🥹," and a few other snaps showed off her adorable baby bump "before I met my Daisy Dove."
