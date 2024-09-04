or
Katy Perry Gives NSFW Explanation About Why She Gets Turned on When Orlando Bloom Does the Dishes

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: mega

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom know each other's love language.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET

Katy Perry didn't bite her tongue during her "Call Her Daddy" interview.

The singer and podcast host Alex Cooper covered a variety of topics during the Wednesday, September 4, episode, but no answer was more shocking than when the superstar explained that she sees it as a "red flag" if a man isn't willing to "help" you in all aspects of life.

katy perry nsfw explanation turned orlando bloom does dishes
Source: @callherdaddy/instagram

Katy Perry got candid about her personal life on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

"If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked. I mean, like literally," declared the bombshell, who has been engaged to Orlando Bloom since 2019. "That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari — I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f------ dishes! I will suck your d---! It’s that easy!"

katy perry nsfw explanation turned orlando bloom does dishes
Source: mega

Orlando Bloom proposed to the singer on Valentine's Day in 2019.

The "Roar" vocalist noted that when they once went on a couple’s retreat, one of the leaders asked the group: "Which guy has more s--: the guy who drives the red Ferrari or the guy that helps out his wife every night in the kitchen?"

"In the kitchen was the answer," the mom-of-one said. "Orlando knows all that and he hears me. He meets me there now. We’re fortunate enough to have a housekeeper, but on the weekends, he knows that that’s important."

katy perry nsfw explanation turned orlando bloom does dishes
Source: mega

The couple share 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Perry also revealed she and the British actor, 47, "do a lot of couple’s therapy" because they "want to evolve."

"That’s why we’re in this relationship – to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being," she spilled.

"Relationships are just about growing," the footwear designer stated. "We’re really just there to sharpen each other."

"It’s been different layers. The more we do the work, the more we find the next level. And sometimes we get stuck, and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s go in to do the work and this is going to be annoying, and I don’t want to do it. We don’t have the time. I’m tired.’ But we’re gonna do it. And we find the next level," the pop star shared. "That’s why we’re continuing in the relationship."

katy perry
Source: mega

Perry admitted the pair goes to couples therapy to 'evolve.'

One thing Perry didn't discuss on the podcast was if she and the Lord of the Rings alum are making plans to finally walk down the aisle — however, an insider previously claimed "they’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year."

The source noted the pair has been "very tight-lipped over the whole thing" but assured a wedding will "take place when the time is right for both of them."

Added the insider: "It will likely happen when it’s least expected."

