The "Roar" vocalist noted that when they once went on a couple’s retreat, one of the leaders asked the group: "Which guy has more s--: the guy who drives the red Ferrari or the guy that helps out his wife every night in the kitchen?"

"In the kitchen was the answer," the mom-of-one said. "Orlando knows all that and he hears me. He meets me there now. We’re fortunate enough to have a housekeeper, but on the weekends, he knows that that’s important."