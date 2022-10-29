Katy Perry Takes A Break From Las Vegas Residency To Visit 'Daddy' Orlando Bloom In Australia: Photos
Though Katy Perry is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she utilized some of her rare free time to venture out to Australia, where fiancé Orlando Bloom is hard at work!
The singer shared a few photos and videos from her trip, where they explored their scenic surroundings and hung out with the wildlife.
"Daddy filmed a movie in 🇦🇺🦘AUS🦘🇦🇺 I went down unda 🤠," the mom-of-one captioned the Instagram post in which the second slide featured a snap of the duo locking lips.
It's unclear if their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, joined them in the locale since they scarcely upload photos of the tot, though Perry did post a picture of the toddler's little hand while celebrating her own birthday on Tuesday, October 25.
"Every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you," the "Roar" crooner wrote alongside the snap in which her and Bloom's hands met with Daisy's. "38 and grateful ♥️🎂."
As OK! shared, the actor, 45, also made a sweet social media tribute to his other half on her special day. "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together," he gushed. "Whatever the weather I’m always smiling."
The duo's recent declarations of love come after overcoming a rough patch, as a source spilled they went to couples therapy to help them find the right balance between work and home life. "If they were going to make it, they would have to compromise," the insider noted at the time.
The American Idol judge has hinted at having minimal spare time since she tries to be as hands-on as possible with their tot. "I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot. I’m kind of a matriarchal figure," she explained. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."