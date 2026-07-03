Katy Perry Shows Off Her Assets in Tight Dress for England Concert: Watch
July 3 2026, Updated 11:56 a.m. ET
Katy Perry is keeping the excitement going as she continues her latest tour.
The "Firework" singer shared a playful behind-the-scenes video from England, showing herself lip-syncing and dancing to her new song, "Watch It Burn," alongside members of her crew before taking the stage.
In the Instagram clip, Perry wore a mint-green floral two-piece featuring a structured crop top that accentuated her figure and matching high-waisted shorts. She completed the concert-ready look with white fishnet tights, knee-high socks and loose dark waves.
The video opened with Perry leaning into the camera while lip-syncing to the track before stepping back to show off her dance moves in a courtyard outside the venue. Her crew soon joined in, dancing and laughing together as they performed to the upbeat song.
At one point, Perry confidently walked toward the camera, flipping her hair while continuing to mouth the lyrics before wrapping up the video with a smile.
Perry Promotes Her New Song
Alongside the clip, Perry encouraged fans to stream her latest release.
"WATCH IT BURN OUT NOW 🦂 IT'S TIME TO GET WHAT YOU DESERVE,” she wrote in the caption.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments for both the video and the performance.
“this is so iconic,” one wrote.
Another added, “You were amazing 😍.”
“Very beautiful!!!!❤️❤️🔥🔥,” a third gushed.
“So nice to meet you 🖤& What. A. Show!!!!” a fourth penned.
The Singer Is Giving Her Iconic Outfits a Second Life
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The fun post comes as Perry continues a special project that combines fashion with fundraising.
The 41-year-old singer recently launched a 21-day sweepstakes featuring some of her most memorable concert outfits. Donations from the campaign will benefit the Firework Foundation, the nonprofit she founded in 2018 to inspire children in underserved communities through the arts.
On June 30, Perry brought one of those vintage looks back to the stage during her performance at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales.
Classic Tour Looks Return
In an Instagram recap from the concert, the "Roar" hitmaker shared photos of herself wearing a red-and-white polka-dot bra top and matching skirt that she originally wore during the Capital Summertime Ball on July 7, 2009.
The carousel also featured side-by-side clips of Perry wearing the revealing two-piece both then and now. According to Fandiem, the platform hosting the sweepstakes, the outfit carries an estimated value of $1,000.
So far, the giveaway has also included three additional outfits from Perry's 2009 Hello Katy Tour. She has re-worn the nostalgic looks during her June performances in Dublin, Lisbon, Portugal, and Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
For the remaining European dates of her Out of Office Tour festival run, Perry plans to debut another archival outfit each night, giving longtime fans a chance to relive some of her most memorable fashion moments while supporting a meaningful cause.